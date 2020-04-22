Skill India’s list of 900 certified plumbers to provide essential services in coronavirus lockdown

The plumbing sector in India is highly unorganised and dependent on the contractual and migratory workforce. (Bloomberg image)

As the coronavirus-induced crisis is deepening in the country, the Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC) aligned to Skill India, has given a list of 900 trained and certified plumbers to the government, who can contribute in providing essential services. The IPSC has also requested its affiliated training partners to conduct distribution drives of food and essential supplies to the needy and necessary support in the preparation and distribution activities. The government has hailed IPSC’s efforts and called it proactive and called it a welcome step towards India’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

IPSC is constantly getting requests from volunteers to contribute through their service to the nation, so this number of 900 will keep increasing, said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. To maintain health and safety norms, the IPSC has also drafted guidelines for the Plumbing Workforce that include disinfect tools, equipment, preferring cashless transactions, disposing of used material, educating consumers for self-help in crisis, and maintaining a log for backtracking in case needed.

The plumbing workforce plays a very important role in protecting the health of the nation and these guidelines have been created by the technical taskforce to contain the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Rajendra K Somany, Chairman, Indian Plumbing Skills Council. The plumbing sector in India is highly unorganised and dependent on the contractual and migratory workforce. The move is likely to bring optimism in the semi-skilled job market too. It also becomes necessary to take care of the plumbing industry as there are various diversified sub-segments such as contractors, manufacturers, and consultants which are not represented by any organisation, thus, they remain completely unorganised.