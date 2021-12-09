Rural housing scheme extended, to cost Rs 2.17 lakh crore in 3 years

To achieve the objective of housing for all by the year 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the PMAY-G on November 20, 2016, with a target to build 2.95 crore houses with basic amenities.

With the Centre running behind schedule in its plan to provide pucca houses to 2.95 crore poor families by 2022 in rural areas, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana — Gramin (PMAY-G) beyond March 2021, till March 2024, at an estimated cost of Rs 2.17 lakh crore. As many as 1.56 crore houses will be constructed in the next three years.

Of the estimated cost, the Centre’s share will be Rs 1,25,106 crore and states’ share Rs 73,475 crore. Another Rs 18,676 crore will be provided towards the interest repayment to the National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development. To achieve the objective of housing for all by the year 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the PMAY-G on November 20, 2016, with a target to build 2.95 crore houses with basic amenities.

As on November 29, 1.65 crore PMAY-G houses have been constructed. “It is estimated that 2.02 crore houses, which is almost equal to SECC 2011 database based Permanent Wait List will be completed by the deadline of August 15, 2022,” the government said in a statement. With the extension of the scheme, the pucca houses to be built will be 3.21 crore as against the initial target of 2.95 crore.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to bring off-budget funding component of the scheme to the balance sheet of the government, in line with the recent government effort to end such funding of schemes that have been criticised by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).