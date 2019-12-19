Over 1 crore youth being trained under Skill India; here’s how govt aims to boost jobs

The total number of Industrial Training Centres (ITIs) increased by 12 per cent from 11,964 in 2014 to 14,939 in FY19.

To boost employment amid day-to-day evolving technologies and automation, the growth in manpower skill sets is a prime requirement and thus the rise in skills training may likely bring cheer to India’s labour market. Over one crore youth are being imparted skills training annually under various programs of the central government, said a statement by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Smart healthcare, Internet of Things (IoT), solar technicians and Geo-Informatics are among the various areas where the skills training programmes are concentrated. Many employers have previously complained that there are jobs but they do not find the best suit for the vacancy.

“Skilled workforce is a catalyst in the growth of the economy. However, the gap is widening every passing day and there is nearly 13 crore deficit, which exists in the industry,” Sumit Kumar, Vice-President, TeamLease Skills University, told Financial Express Online.

Traditionally, the education system has focused on classroom learning which has yielded low employability quotient amongst the youth and also low gross enrollment ratio against the government aspiration, he added.

The total number of Industrial Training Centres (ITIs) increased by 12 per cent from 11,964 in 2014 to 14,939 in FY19. Also, the trainee enrolment has increased by 37 per cent from 16.90 lakh to 23.08 lakh during the period, going by the government data.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship carries out activities under the flagship programme Skill India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ministry is responsible for the coordination of all skill development efforts across the country, removal of disconnect between demand and supply of skilled manpower, building the vocational and technical training framework, skill up-gradation, building of new skills, and innovative thinking not only for existing jobs but also jobs that are to be created.

Meanwhile, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) released earlier this year showed the unemployment rate in the country in FY18 was at 5.3 per cent in rural India and 7.8 per cent in urban India, resulting in an overall unemployment rate of 6.1 per cent.