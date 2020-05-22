  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s forex reserves rise $1.73 billion to $487.04 billion

By: |
Published: May 22, 2020 7:34:15 PM

The increase in reserves in the week ended May 15 was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

In the week ended May 8, the reserves had surged by USD 4.23 billion to USD 485.31 billion.In the week ended May 8, the reserves had surged by USD 4.23 billion to USD 485.31 billion.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.73 billion to USD 487.04 billion in the week to May 15, which is equivalent to 12 months of imports, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

Between April 1 and May 15, the foreign exchange reserves have increased by USD 9.2 billion.

Related News

In the week ended May 8, the reserves had surged by USD 4.23 billion to USD 485.31 billion.

It had touched a life-time high of USD 487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by USD 5.69 billion.

The increase in reserves in the week ended May 15 was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA rose by USD 1.12 billion to USD 448.67 billion in the reporting week, RBI data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves rose USD 616 million to USD 32.91 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

In the reporting week, the special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by USD 2 million to USD 1.42 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF dipped by USD 13 million to USD 4.04 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India’s forex reserves rise $1.73 billion to $487.04 billion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Faster income tax refunds: Govt returned this much money in one week after FM Sitharaman’s address
2Centre, states to incur Rs 12k cr revenue loss in FY21 on lower coal, mineral consumption: Report
3Interest rate cut to revive demand; more support needed: India Inc