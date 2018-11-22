India second-fastest growing innovator among major Asian countries: Report

By: | Updated: November 22, 2018 3:09 PM

With patent publication nearly doubling in a decade, India is now the second-fastest growing innovator after China among major Asian countries, a new report said on Thursday.

India second-fastest growing innovator among major Asian countries: Report

India is fourth among the major Asian countries in terms of overall patent publication volume, and second in terms of growth rate, said the "India Innovation Report" by Philadelphia-headquartered Clarivate Analytics.

Patent activity in India is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8 per cent in patenting activity over the past five years, second only to China which is growing at a CAGR of 15.5 per cent, among the top Asian countries, the research showed.

“The sustained growth rate of innovation in India, as represented in patents published, is promising,” Arvind Pachhapur, Vice President, Clarivate Analytics, said in a statement. “In the past two years, the most significant growth stems from India’s top four technology categories, computing, polymers and plastics, communications, and pharmaceuticals, demonstrating an increase in convergence of technologies with computing and communications at the core of several industries,” Pachhapur said.

Also Read| Here’s what India must do to enter top 50 on World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking

The analysis is based on patent data from Derwent Innovation, a patent research application that provides access to patent intelligence and scientific literature. The top patent filing organisations in the country are an equal mix of resident (Indian origin) and non-resident companies.

Some of the noteworthy resident organizations are Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Cadila Healthcare and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the report said. A few of the top non-resident patent filing organisations include Samsung, Huawei, General Electric and Ericsson, it added.

