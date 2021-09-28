GST: Daily e-way bill generation gains pace

Thanks to easing of lockdowns, e-way bill generation by businesses rose to 6.59 crore in August from 6.42 crore in July and 5.5 crore in June.

Daily e-way bill generation for goods transportation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system came in at 23.57 lakh for the week ended September 26, up 4% than the daily average for the previous week, reflecting a further pick-up in economic activities ahead of the festival season.

The daily average for the first 26 days of September was 21.86 lakh, 3% higher than the daily average of 21.26 lakh for August.

Going by the recent weekly trends, the daily average is expected to rise further for September when data for the full month is captured. Between September 1 and 26, as many as 5.69 crore e-way bills were generated.

The gross GST collections came in at Rs 1.12 lakh crore in August (largely July transactions), up 30% on year but down 3.8% on month, signalling an ongoing economic recovery but suggesting that activities aren’t picking up evenly across sectors. GST collections, after posting above Rs 1-lakh-crore mark for eight months in a row, had dropped below Rs 1 lakh crore in June 2021 due to the second wave of Covid-19.