GST Council to consider lowering tax on ostomy and orthopedic items

The fitment committee of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has suggested a cut in the tax rate on ostomy appliances from 12% to 5% and a uniform tax of 5% on orthopedic implants.

The panel, whose recommendations will be considered by the Council on June 28-29 in Chandigarh, also proposed to clarify that mango pulp attracts 12% GST not 5% and nepa stones 5%.

The fitment committee suggested reduction in the GST rate on ostomy appliances, used by patients suffering from ulcerative colitis such as pouch, flange wafer and stoma adhesive, to bring them at par with the concessional rate of 5% for urine bags.

To avoid complexities involved in taxing of orthopedic implants at the rate of 5% or 12% on different items, the council suggested a uniform tax rate of 5%. Currently, GST is levied at the rate of 12% on splints, other fracture appliances, artificial parts of the body and other appliances which are worn or carried.

Currently, polished stone tiles attract 18% GST. However, Kota stone and ceramic stiles attract 5% GST. Andhra Pradesh had requested the council that minor polished stones can not be treated with mirror polished stones which attract 18% GST and sought 5% GST on nepa stones, a variety of dimensional limestone. The fitment panel has recommended that nepa stones without mirror polishing should be taxed at 5%.