Assam Budget 2019 Highlights: one tola gold to bride,free textbooks and e-bikes for students and more

Assam Finance Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday presented the fourth budget of the state for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the Legislative Assembly. He started his budget speech by saying: ‘Itu Bitupon, Dharma Sanatan Aakexe Kirtan, Kore Sdhujon’ and with tributes to Vaishnavite saint of Assam, Srimanta Sankardev. This is the second digital budget of the state, he claimed.
Below are the highlights of his budget speech:
- The revenue earning has increased by 20 per cent
- The total expenditure has crossed 70,000 crore, a new mark in the state
- Rs 25,000 immediate assistance to widows below 45 years
- Students who passes XII examination with first division to get e-bike
- Children of families earning less than Rs. 2 lakh p.a to get free textbooks upto university level
- Launch of new scheme where rice would be sold at Rs 1 per kg to benefit 53 lakh families
- For Brides belonging to families earning less than Rs 5 lakh p.a , the govt will give one tola gold, at about Rs 38,000 as on today
- Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for Arundhati. Benefit under Arundhati can be availed upon formal registration of marriages under Special Marriage (Assam) Rules, 1954 and will reach beneficiaries right in time for the social marriage. It will be limited to only economically weaker sections, whose ann income is below Rs 5 lakh.
- All college students from tea garden community to get Rs 10,000 monthly stipiend
- Rs. 10 lakh aid will be given to each 108 religious places of all faith that are 100 years old in the state
- Launch of Bhasha Gaurav Achoni scheme for the protection and promotion of tribal languages of the state
- Rs 200 crores has been earmarked for Minority Girls Scholarship Scheme
- Three giant statues of Assam Monarchs- Kumar Bhaskaravarman, Chaolung Siu-ka-Pha and Maharaj Nara-Narayana to be built at the state secretariat as icons of good governance
- Rs 25 crore sanctioned for development of tombs of Ahom Kings as tourist attraction
- Village headmen to get smartphones to stay connected with the district administration
- Rs 155 crore given for the renovation of Batadrava than
- One time cash incentive worth Rs 50,000 for a total of 2000 sports and arts personalities for their contribution,
