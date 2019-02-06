Assam Budget 2019 Highlights: one tola gold to bride,free textbooks and e-bikes for students and more

Assam Budget 2019-20 (Representational Photo)

Assam Finance Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday presented the fourth budget of the state for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the Legislative Assembly. He started his budget speech by saying: ‘Itu Bitupon, Dharma Sanatan Aakexe Kirtan, Kore Sdhujon’ and with tributes to Vaishnavite saint of Assam, Srimanta Sankardev. This is the second digital budget of the state, he claimed.

Below are the highlights of his budget speech:

The revenue earning has increased by 20 per cent

The total expenditure has crossed 70,000 crore, a new mark in the state

Rs 25,000 immediate assistance to widows below 45 years

Students who passes XII examination with first division to get e-bike

Children of families earning less than Rs. 2 lakh p.a to get free textbooks upto university level

Launch of new scheme where rice would be sold at Rs 1 per kg to benefit 53 lakh families

For Brides belonging to families earning less than Rs 5 lakh p.a , the govt will give one tola gold, at about Rs 38,000 as on today

