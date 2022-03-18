$1-trillion economy goal: UP seeks new consultant

On behalf of the state government, the planning department has floated the tender to engage a consultant for the task. The last day for submitting the bids would be April 14 and the technical bids will be opened for scrutiny on April 18.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in his second tenure, will accord high priority to fulfilling the unfinished agenda of making Uttar Pradesh a $1-trillion economy. The state government has invited bids afresh, seeking a consultant who could help the state achieve the challenging task.

By the government’s own admission, this “Herculean task demands some giant steps to be taken by the state government”, as it entails boosting up the size of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) size by nearly four times to reach the target in the next five years.

UP’s GSDP in 2020-21, in nominal terms, was Rs 17.2 trillion, roughly the same level as in 2019-20. As per advance estimates, the GSDP will be Rs 19.1 trillion in 2021-22.

This is the second time that the government is looking at appointing a consultant for the job. Earlier, the state government had started the process in September 2020, and global professional services firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India had emerged as the selected consultant, after beating the likes of Boston Consulting Group, Grand Thorton India and an iSAARC-UP IT consortium. However, the bids were cancelled on technical grounds in March 2021.

According to the fresh request for proposal (RFP) document, the consultant will have to critically analyse the macro and micro-economic sectoral data around GSDP, trade, investment, expenditure, savings, workforce participation, inflation, import & export, etc to identify the strengths and weaknesses of UP’s economy.

It will also cover all key sectors like agriculture & allied sectors, infrastructure, rural development, industrial development, social sector, healthcare, skill development, natural resources, and emerging technology intensive sectors. It would also develop a strategic framework, create an implementation road map, design institutional reforms and also develop a monitoring and evaluation framework.

Outlining the outcome of the work, the RFP document states that the task requires “some well thought out and long-term strategies on a sustained basis and would also require organisational restructuring, focussed policies and rules for more effective governance, faster decision-making process and improved accountability”.

The consultant will also suggest the creation of reporting mechanisms and dashboards that can allow the Chief Minister’s Office monitor the level of implementation of each project, the way the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) monitors key national programmes.

The consulting agency will have to submit the first draft of technical report in 90 days after signing the contract and submit the final draft in 150 days.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held on March 22.