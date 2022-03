Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday she sees possibility of revenue generation for the government through crypto assets, days after government proposed a tax of 30% on income from cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday she sees possibility of revenue generation for the government through crypto assets, days after government proposed a tax of 30% on income from cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in Budget. “Many Indians have seen future in crypto, therefore I see a possibility of revenue in it,” Sitharaman said Tuesday at India Global Forum, when asked if she sees a future of crypto in the country.