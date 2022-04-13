HCL Technologies extends partnership with Microsoft for strengthening cybersecurity worldwide

HCL Technologies (HCL) has expanded its strategic partnership with Microsoft with an aim to bring security capabilities to clients worldwide. The company claims to have accomplished all four advanced security specialisations available to Microsoft partners including identity and access management advanced specialisation, threat protection advanced specialisation, information governance and protection advanced specialisation and cloud security advanced specialisation, validating Microsoft partners’ ability to deliver specialised security services in complex solution areas with Azure.

Additionally, HCL has joined Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) – an integrated ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers. This step has further reinstated HCL Technologies’ commitment to Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

As per the company, HCL Technologies’s partnership with Microsoft– based on the #HCLCloudSmart approach– will look to help businesses through today’s complex and interconnected digital landscape. “As companies look to modernise, they seek to engage partners with advanced cybersecurity skills to migrate, optimise and manage their existing workloads to the cloud. HCL Technologies offers holistic solutions integrated with Microsoft products that encompass the full breadth of security, compliance and identity management,” thye company said in a statement.

Currently, organisations are facing numerous security challenges related to identity and access management, protection and monitoring the security of their IP and customer data. Meanwhile, cybercriminals are getting advanced in damaging supply chain infrastructure and operations. Through the Microsoft Ecosystem Unit, HCL Technologies aims to provide an array of critical solutions that help customers expand their cloud deployments safely.

According to the company, the combination of HCL Technologies’ cybersecurity fusion platform solutions and deep domain knowledge, along with Microsoft’s range of security products, like Azure Sentinel and Microsoft 365 E5, covering identity and access, information protection, hybrid cloud infrastructure security, IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology) security and cloud app security, gives organisations the building blocks to better defend against a dynamic cybersecurity environment.

