Elite Token partners with Elimobile to launch blockchain based telco

Cryptocurrency Elite Token has partnered with mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Elimobile to launch their telco using blockchain and tokenisation. The telco has two standout offers such as an NFT marketplace and the Elisium platform.

Elimobile’s telco will use the ELITE token which will unleash the entire ecosystem.

Mario Colabufo, founder and CEO, Elite Token, and CEO, Elimobile SPA, said. “Elimobile enables the use of crypto tokens and celebrity created NFTs for payment. This marks a development in European telecommunications,” he added.

As per the company, Elimobile will develop into a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) and use two more tokens: $EGOV for governance, and Elicoin for utility as well as purchasing content, virtual masterclasses, and live experiences. Elicoin can be earned by referrals and using the service ‘Run with Me’. By activating this function of running or walking, the customer is rewarded with the provision of Elicoin based on the distance travelled in a month.

“The potential for the use of blockchain technology in the telco space is self-evident. Our tokens will enable an entire ecosystem of content, creativity, and social interaction,” Gianluca Vacchi, founder, Elite Token, said.

The $ELITE token, listed on LBank Exchange, is Elimobile’s official token to be used for payments and for purchasing NFTs. It will also enable Play2Earn on metaverse for Elite Token games.

Influencers produce content that turns into NFTs for the marketplace. 60% are sold to investors, 20% are given to Elimobile and another 20% are given to the influencers who created the content, thus including them in the reward system, according to the company. Elimobile’s system offers a range of tariffs and access to the Elisium community, internet speed and capacity. It also offers entertainment, culture and teaching in continuous evolution and powered by blockchain.