Crypto Crash Latest News (28th June): Prices of most of the top cryptos have dropped in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased by 1.82 per cent to $933 billion over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (11.30 am, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $56 billion, down 10.47 per cent from the previous day. Bitcoin dominance has dropped to 42.5 per cent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price decreased by around 2 per cent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,770. In the last 7 days, BTC price has decreased by 0.49 per cent.

Crypto Rupe Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch decreased 0.86 per cent in the last 24 hours to Rs 2343 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on June 28

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by around 3 per cent to $1186 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by over 3 per cent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased by 1.13 per cent to $234 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by more than 5 per cent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 4.11 per cent to $0.3459 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by over 5 per cent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by around 5.25 percent to $37.9 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 1.59 per cent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 3 per cent to $0.484 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 3.33 per cent. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price has increased by around 15 per cent in the last 7 DAYS. However, in the last 24 hours, DOGE is down 8 per cent. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.07087.

The price of Polkadot (DOT) decreased by 4 per cent to $7.64. Avalanche (AVAX) price also fell around 4 percent to $19.32 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 17th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price decreased by around 7 percent to $0.5235 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC has jumped over 21 per cent. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap. In the last 7 days, Matic has jumped 52 percent.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price dropped 6.26 per cent in the last 24 hours to $0.00001075. SHIB has jumped nearly 30 per cent in the last 7 days. It is currently ranked 14th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)