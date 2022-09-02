Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein on his investments in different cryptocurrency companies

David Rubenstein, co-founder, Carlyle Group, has spoken about his personal investments in various cryptocurrency companies and looks forward to the industry’s regulatory path in the United States, according to Cointelegraph.

As per Cointelegraph, speaking with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Rubenstein spoke about believing that government regulations will play an important role in the industry and US Congress will approach in a manner for providing innovation the country. “The crypto constituency is strong in congress [and] they tend to be very Republican [or] very libertarian. The industry is not likely to be soft when dealing with members of Congress,” Rubenstein said.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, previously expressing concerns around cryptocurrencies, Rubenstein reportedly changed his opinion on the industry months ago. “I have not bought cryptocurrencies, but I have bought companies that service the industry because I think the genie is out of the bottle,” Rubenstein told the Colossus’ podcast. Rubenstein reiterated that blockchain-oriented investments and cryptocurrency-associted things are expected to stay with the industry

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in December, 2020, blockchain infrastructure provider Paxos acquired $142 million in a Series C funding conducted by Declaration Partners, an investment adviser to Rubenstein’s family office. The Carlyle Group was co-founded by Rubenstein in 1987. The private equity firm has $167 billion in assets under management (AUM) and more than 270 companies in its portfolio. At press time, Rubenstein’s real time net worth was estimated by Forbes to reportedly at $3.3 billion,

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

