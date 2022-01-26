Republic Day Parade 2022 Live Updates: India celebrates 73rd Republic Day today – All eyes on grand fly-past of 75 IAF aircraft

Live

India Republic Day 2022 Parade Live Updates: India is celebrating the 73rd republic Day today. As has been the tradition for so many years, the main attraction would be the magnificent parade at the Delhi Rajpath. There are many firsts this year. First and foremost is the stunning flypast by 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force. As many as 10 gigantic LED screens have been installed for the first time. This has been done due to the raging Omicron-led third wave. The Ministry of Defence says that the quota of spectators have been scaled back due to pandemic. Instead, more and more people are being encouraged to watch the parade either via livestreaming or TV broadcast. This would be the first time that the Prime Minister won’t pay his tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti as the eternal flame has now been merged at the National War Memorial. The grand finale would also include cultural programme by around 500 dancers selected through competition.

Stay with us as we bring you all the glitz and glory of the Republic Day parade 2022: