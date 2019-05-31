Rajnath Singh is Defence Minister in Modi 2.0 Cabinet! Here’s what needs his immediate attention

By: |
Updated: May 31, 2019 5:37:52 PM

Other critical projects pending include new submarines and helicopters for the Indian Navy.

The Indian Army is waiting for the long-delayed fast-tracked close quarter carbines; bullet proof jackets; armoured vehicles; future infantry vehicles and many more.

Modernisation of the armed forces, roll on defence,  Make in India initiatives, strategy for Kashmir, fighting against terrorism,  are some of the critical issues that the new defence minister Rajnath Singh will be dealing with. Singh who has taken charge soon as Union Minister of Defence, will be a full time minister and with his knowledge on Kashmir, modernisation and emerging security challenges will help the country’s armed forces which have been getting delayed.

According to officials,  decision making will be further streamlined about the procurement of the state-of-the-art weapon systems, as well as new security challenges armed forces are facing. Once he takes charge, in the next few days the minister will be given an in-depth briefing over issues related to national security and several pending projects and most importantly about the defence budget.

Also, the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and integrated operations for the three services will be a priority which has been pending for some time will get attention and critical issues related to Defence Procurement Policy, especially the Strategic Partnership Policy which has yet to be cleared. Under the policy which was introduced in 2016, a private player and a Foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) were to be selected for four specific projects which included the construction of submarines for the Indian Navy, a new fleet of naval utility helicopters, armoured vehicles and fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

Several projects have got delayed as only the public sector companies have been allowed to participate and the private sector is seeking a level playing field.  So far, the performance of the public sector companies has not moved beyond licensed production, and as far as the private sector companies are concerned they need to get more involved if `Make in India’ has to succeed.

While the Indian Air Force (IAF) is waiting for the long-delayed Request for Proposals for 114 fighter aircraft to help in enhancing the dwindling numbers of the fighter squadrons. The IAF will be welcoming its first of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France in September this year.  The order for these was placed in 2016.

Other critical projects pending include new submarines and helicopters for the Indian Navy. The Indian Army is waiting for the long-delayed fast-tracked close quarter carbines; bullet proof jackets; armoured vehicles; future infantry vehicles and many more.

Another critical issue that he has to look into an urgent basis is having a long term Kashmir strategy.  The new minister has dealt with Kashmir as a home minister and his expertise will help in formulating a new strategy.

Reforming the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Directorate General Quality Assurance (DGQA) is very critical to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing and cutting down imports.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Rajnath Singh is Defence Minister in Modi 2.0 Cabinet! Here’s what needs his immediate attention
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition