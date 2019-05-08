Pakistan to buy Russian Missile system to counter India

Pakistan is expected to purchase Russian-made Pantsir Missile System which is a medium-range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system from Moscow. Islamabad has been reaching out to Moscow, in an effort attempt to deepen its military relationship with that country. \u201cThe idea is to foster closer relations with one of India\u2019s oldest allies. For countering India, it has expressed its intention to buy latest and modern weapon systems including the Pantsir Missile System from that country,\u201d a source who wished to remain anonymous said. \u201cA delegation from that country is expected to visit Moscow to finalize the deal which will include training of the defence personnel for Pantsir Missile System and also to discuss the acquisition of T-90 tanks to be placed on the border with India\u201d added the source. India has raised its concern with Russia related to Pakistan\u2019s attempts to get closer to that country. Besides defence deals both Russia and Pakistan also had joint military exercises. Though almost 70 percent of armoured vehicles have night time operational capabilities, which are a huge concern for India, Pakistan has decided to buy around 700 tanks from China. As has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online, China has also decided to will sell long-range, technically-advanced unmanned aerial vehicle 'Rainbow' CH-4 and CH5 to Pakistan. These drones will be used for surveillance on the international border (IB) and the Lince of Control (LOC). While CH-4 can carry up to 400 kilograms of explosives and stay in the air for 40 hours, it can also cover a range of up to 5,000 kilometers. Rainbow CH-5 has the capacity to carry up to 1,000 kilograms of explosives and stay in the air up to 60 hours. The drone can fly at up to 17,000 feet. Earlier this year, the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) had given approval for 54 Israeli HAROP attack drones for Indian Air Force (IAF) which has the capability of crashing into high-value enemy military targets and to destroy them completely. What is the Pantsir Missile System? The system is equipped with an array of radars for tackling and target-acquisition. Employing precision munitions at the low to extremely low ranges. Is capable of providing air defence cover to military installations against aircraft, helicopters, cruise missile, and UAVs.