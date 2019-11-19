Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch district, 7 IEDs seized

Jammu | Published: November 19, 2019

Seven IEDs, a gas cylinder and a wireless set were seized from the abandoned hideout in the Dhair forest, the officials said and added that no one has been arrested. Personnel of the army and police are part of the operation and they entered the Dhoke area on Monday morning.

Security forces on Tuesday seized improvised explosive devices and a wireless set from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said. The seizure was made during a search operation that was launched on Sunday following information from villagers about the movement of suspicious people in a forest in Surankote, they said.

Seven IEDs, a gas cylinder and a wireless set were seized from the abandoned hideout in the Dhair forest, the officials said and added that no one has been arrested. Personnel of the army and police are part of the operation and they entered the Dhoke area on Monday morning, they said. No suspected terrorist has been intercepted till now. The operation is still going on, the officials said.

