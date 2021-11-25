Indian Navy gets new deadly submarine! INS Vela gets commissioned

The new Vela is potent and has the capability of undertaking offensive operations spanning across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare.

It was a big day for the Indian Navy when it commissioned the fourth “Scorpene’’ ‘’class submarine “Vela” on Thursday (November 25, 2021) in Mumbai in the presence of the outgoing Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh. Captain Anish Mathew is the Commanding Officer designate of INS Vela.

The `Vela’ formally inducted in the Indian Navy as `INS Vela’ is the fourth P75 Kalvari-class submarine to be commissioned, based on the Naval Group Scorpene design. It is the second Kalvari-class submarine to be commissioned this year. INS Vela now joins Kalvari, Khanderi and Karanj which were commissioned respectively in December 2017, September 2019 and March 2021.

During construction of the submarine it was designated as ‘Yard 11878’ and was built at the state- owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). The construction of the submarine has been done in collaboration with the M/s Naval Group of France, through Transfer of Technology (ToT) and under the supervision of the in-house design overseeing team of MDL. Also present during the construction of the boat were naval engineers from Submarine Design Group (SDG), Submarine Overseeing Team (SOT) and training crew by Indian Training Team (ITT).

Also involved in the process of the submarine build, several Indian companies were involved under the Make in India initiative.

The timeline

It all started on July 14, 2009 with the first cutting of steel. This was followed by the launch of the sub and named as `Vela’ on May 6, 2019. After completing extensive trials of the weapons systems, and the whole machinery, the state-owned shipyard handed it over to the Indian Navy earlier this month.

What is commissioning?

It is an old ceremonial tradition that is followed and is one of the most important steps that is associated with the submarine/ship coming to life.

Once the commissioning is done, the submarine will be entitled to fly the naval ensign and the national flag. And it will be formally recognized as the legitimate and sovereign representative of India.

More about Vela

It carries forward the legacy of her namesake. On August 31, 1973, the erstwhile INS Vela was commissioned as the lead boat of Vela class subs. And it was decommissioned in 2010 after serving the nation for 37 years, making it the longest serving sub.

Man o War

The new Vela is potent and has the capability of undertaking offensive operations spanning across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare. Once it goes deep in, the latest sub is equipped to kill with stealth and strength.

What is onboard?

It has the most advanced weapons and sensors. These have been integrated into the Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System known as SUBTICS.

Sea skimming missiles also known as Flying Fish or heavy weight wire – guided torpedoes can be used to hit at the identified target.

Make in India

Several equipment fitted on board is made in India by highly qualified and trained industrial Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These form the sound base of the submarine building ecosystem in the country.

The boat is fitted with indigenised battery cells. This helps to power up a very silent permanently magnetised propulsion motor.

Crest

Symbolising India’s rich maritime history, the traditional crest for Indian Naval ships consists of three sail ships on top.

More about the Crest

According to the Indian Navy, the ribbon of crown depicts the Ashoka wheel. This is surrounded by a horse and a bull and a ring of lotus buds encircles the unique motif of each ship.

What does Vela mean?

It is a type of Indian fish which belongs to the Stingray family, which is known for its aggression, offensive power and aggression. This class of fish can camouflage itself to the predators swimming above as it sits at the bottom ocean.

Fish swimming across the blue seas is the crest of Vela.

Mascot

It is Sub-ray – a combination of submarine and the stingray, depicting the Sub-ray in the sea and it has the national flag as the backdrop – this symbolizes the boat being dedicated to the country’s cause.

VIGILANT, VALIANT, VICTORIOUS – The Motto

It will inspire the crew to be always prepared to face all challenges. And, to be alert and emerge triumphant every time.

Who was present during the ceremony?

The ceremony was in the presence of MDL’s Chairman & Managing Director, Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad (Retd), and several senior officers of the Indian Navy and other dignitaries including Naval Group’s Executive Vice President for International Development, Mr Alain Guillou and the local teams.

From Naval Group of France

On the commissioning, Alain Guillou, EVP International Development at Naval Group, congratulated the MDL and teams of Naval Group, and expressed commitment of the Naval Group to help in enhancing the level of indigenization in future projects.

In an official statement issued by the France based company, Mr Guillou said that the company is proud to be part of the P75 Kalvari programme, which is a major component of the Indo-French partnership.