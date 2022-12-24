Indian Millet Park planned in Zimbabwe; large market for Zimbabwean lithium: IETO

Next year has been declared as Year of Millets by the United Nations (UN) and as part of this Indian Millet Park has been proposed to be set up in Zimbabwe, Africa.

This was announced by President of India Droupadi Murmu when Speaker of the Parliament of Zimbabwe Advocate Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda accompanied by four Members of Parliament had called on her at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Welcoming the delegation, the President Murmu said that relations between India and Zimbabwe are centuries old. She also highlighted the presence of about 9000 people of Indian origin – which is an important link between the people of the two countries.

Year of Millets

In 2023, the potential of millets for the well-being of people and the environment will be unleashed. This was a proposal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the Year 2023 the International Year of Millets (IYM).

Food Security

Millets which are nutritious are good for the consumer, cultivator and can easily be cultivated in semi-arid zones as it consumes less water for irrigation.

India – Zimbabwe: Robust Partnership

The Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) in association with the Zimbabwe India Trade Council hosted the India-Zimbabwe Meeting in New Delhi. And during the meeting which was attended by many entrepreneurs from all over the country, IETO committed to pledge support between the two nations for a robust partnership.

The President of IETO Dr Asif Iqbal welcomed the Speaker of the Parliament of Zimbabwe Advocate Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda was accompanied by four Members of Parliament (MP).

In her meeting with the Speaker of Zimbabwe, President Murmu also said that the ITEC and ICCR scholarships from India are popular among Zimbabweans. And said that more efforts need to be made to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Bilateral Trade

Speaking to Financial Express Online Dr Iqbal, President of IETO, “There is a huge interest in India for Zimbabwe, a country with great scope for bilateral trading opportunities in Minerals, Industrial development, Pharma, Agriculture and Mines, by Indian companies.”

“Recently, an Indian delegation from the IETO visited Harare and Bulawayo to participate in the Zimbabwe – India summit in 2022 that saw the participation of many companies globally,” he added.

Bilateral trade is around US$200 million. And, several Indian companies have invested close to around US $500 million in there, and India has besides extending five Lines of Credit to Zimbabwe, has set up a vocational training centre too.

Millets & Zimbabwe

“India has all the opportunities to become Zimbabwe’s large trade partner as both countries share long-standing historical ties. We are keen to have Indian exports as the main focus of the ties and increase the export revenue especially the millets next year,” said Dr Iqbal.

According to him there is a growing interest in the African nation and Zimbabwe Ambassador Dr Godfrey Majoni Chipare has been extending his full support to collaborations between the businesses of the two countries.

He explained how Indians are aware about Zimbabwe and want to visit the beautiful country especially Victoria Falls — the 7th wonder of the world. During the IETO delegation visit to Harare and Bulawayo several MOUs were signed in various sectors including Solar Energy, tourism & hospitality, agro forestry and pharma products.

“There is a large market for Zimbabwean lithium in India and there is a potential for deepening bilateral trading in sectors like gold, minerals, Skill Development and affordable housing,” added Dr Iqbal.

The High Commissioner of India in Namibia, Vijay Khanduja, in the last one year has met with various business delegations and has extended full support and assistance to the Indian businessmen.

The Indian Mission has also arranged B2B meetings that saw many Indian Zimbabwean companies collaborating with each other.

Next year there are plans to set up three more Zimbabwean trade desks and they will be located in Kolkata, Mumbai and Gujarat. This will help the businesses to accelerate through these trade desks and further build relationships between people to people of both countries.