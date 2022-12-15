IAF deploys fighters and other assets in annual exercise in eastern command

Amidst the ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out its annual exercise in the sector to test its war fighting capabilities as well tactics.

This means that the IAF bases in the areas around Chhabua, Panagarh, Jorhat, Tezpur in Assam and Hashimara in West Bengal will all be activated from December 15-16 and all assets of the IAF will be used.

The two-day drill starting today is at the Command level and is planned by the eastern command to validate its operational capabilities in the sector and to validate its tactics in particular scenarios. There are two elements to the exercise which has started today and this includes defence maneuvers — activating of air defence assets — and offensive as well. There will be different operations in scenarios and the early warning airborne aircraft will also be deployed.

Besides the front line fighter jets – Rafale which is stationed in Hashimara (West Bengal), and Su-30MKI, Chinook helicopters, transport aircraft as well as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will also be participating in this drill.

For the exercise which is taking place in the eastern sector, India had already announced NOTAM (no-fly zone) over the North East from December 15-19.

IAF says …

On Thursday (Dec 15, 2022), the IAF has informed the media that this is a pre-planned routine exercise being conducted by the Eastern Command in its AOR from December 15-16.

According to the IAF, this exercise was planned well in advance and has nothing to do with the ongoing events in Tawang sector and is being conducted towards training the crew of IAF.

More about the exercise

It was planned much before the clash between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA troops on December 9, 2022 and will confirm the operational readiness of IAF and how fast both offensive and defensive tactics come into play in a particular situation. There would not be one scenario but multiple scenarios will be played out.

China factor

As far as the Chinese side is concerned they are already on alert and have already deployed their airborne early-warning aircraft at its Shigatse airport in view of the IAF exercise in the eastern sector.

IAF had to scramble their fighter jets once their air defence systems and radars had picked up Chinese air presence close to the LAC and in their air space.

Background

Financial Express Online has reported earlier, following the Galwan incident in 2020, and to counter any Chinese threat, the IAF has remained in operational alert and has also carried out changes in its operational flight structures as well as changes in deployment.

And to counter the Chinese strategy of “Anti Access Area Denial (A2AD)”, IAF has now put in place an offensive and defensive deployment.

The Chinese has continued its belligerence throughout 2022, and in the past few months it has increased its air activity along the LAC. According to reports in August this year senior officers from the Air Forces of both countries had their maiden meeting to discuss this matter.

Is there an agreement in place?

Yes. According to an agreement between the two countries – there is a limit for logistics helicopters up to one km and fighter jets or armed helicopters can come close to 10 kms.