Fight against Coronavirus: Critical LCA technology offered to the hospitals by DRDO

One of the spin-offs from a critical technology developed in India by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has now been offered to hospitals to fight COVID-19 — Medical Oxygen Plant (MOP) technology. Defence Bioengineering and Electro-medical Laboratory (DEBEL) a specialized lab of DRDO has developed onboard oxygen generation system (OBOGS) centric integrated life support system (ILSS) for indigenous Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’. This lab is more focused on the development of bio-medical and electro-medical soldier support systems.

Now, the MOP technology an offshoot of a critical system onboard Tejas utilizes Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technique combined with molecular sieve technology to generate oxygen directly from atmospheric air.

This critical technology has got its safety certification agency CEMILAC and the oxygen generator components have been developed by DEBEL and technology has been transferred to a Coimbatore based firm.

According to Milind Kulshreshtha, C4I expert, “Establishing an ILSS technology in military aircraft is a niche area which DEBEL has been working on and the design of the system is planned to be versatile enough to be adaptable to fit on other fighter jets being flown by Indian Air Force (IAF).”

Why the Specialized Oxygen System onboard `Tejas’

“The mid-air refuelling of aircraft requires enhanced pilot endurance too thus, a need to facilitate breathable oxygen for the pilot in the cockpit. Conventional systems like Liquid Oxygen (LOX) systems need to be replaced with an onboard generation of Oxygen. The OBOGS forms part of ILSS (Integrated Life Support System) for Tejas,” explains Kulshreshtha.

How does it work?

“The system is compactly designed to get integrated within the confined space on an aircraft and replaces Liquid Oxygen based system (LOX), which is based on liquid oxygen supply on board. The oxygen concentration in the breathing gas is detected using a solid-state oxygen sensor along with other sub-systems and supporting back-up mechanism. The integrated ILSS-OBOGS system forms part of a pilot’s life support during emergency escape is,” says Kulshreshtha.

According to DRDO, the OBOGS utilizes the bleed air from the aircraft engine by separating oxygen by a specialized process and oxygen of required aviation-grade purity is generated as long as the engine is operational.

Where is this technology being used currently?

An Oxygen plant has been installed on some of the army sites on North East and Leh-Ladakh Region by the DRDO and has been operational since 2017. And the plant complies with international standards like ISO 1008, European, US and Indian Pharmacopeia.

Role in fighting coronavirus?

This plant can be very useful in the hospitals located in urban and rural areas and will help in avoiding dependency on oxygen cylinders. Also, this will be more useful in remote and high altitude areas, as they are easy to transport, are low cost and will provide oxygen round the clock.