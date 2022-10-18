Exclusive: EEL of Solar Group to make munitions as Armed Forces strive to be future-ready

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has opened more opportunities for companies like Solar Industries Nagpur to develop and manufacture ammunition and defence systems for the Indian forces.

“We have tried to analyse the role played by the weaponry supplied from US and other western countries to deny victory to Russians. The two systems which we feel are playing decisive roles and Indian ammunition industry must look deeper into it are the Long Range Precision Artillery and Loiter Munitions,” says Dr Manjeet Singh, Director, Economic Explosives (EEL), which is 100 percent subsidiary of Solar Group.

Talking to Financial Express Online on the sidelines of the DefExpo 2022, in Gandhinagar, Dr Singh said “The two sides have been locked in an artillery duel — less rapid troop advancement and more firing shells and rockets from afar. Even after 8 months the outcome of the war remains highly uncertain.

“What changed the scenario was a determined effort by the Ukrainian government, involvement of people and unending logistics and weaponry support from western countries.”

Long Range Artillery

According to him, recent Ukrainian gains in the battlefield are partially because of an American rocket artillery system called HIMARS —that has helped level the artillery playing field and wreaked havoc on Russian supply lines. Long range artillery plays a decisive role in the outcome of any conflict or a battle.

Multi-barrel Pinaka Rocket System with a strike range of around 40 km is currently being used by Indian Artillery. The other variants Pinaka Enhanced and Pinaka Guided are under process of development that will enhance the strike range up to 45 & 75 km. Our artillery units are also using Russian origin Smerch Multi-barrel Unguided Rocket System with strike range up to 90 km.

“Based on our experience of design, development and manufacturing of Pinaka Rockets and other Munition Systems, we are poised to develop two High Mobility Long Range Precision Rocket Systems Maheshvarastra 1 and Maheshvarastra 2 and the proposals have already been submitted to the authority under Make-II category,” he adds.

More about Maheshvarastra-1

“Maheshvarastra-1 will be a Multi Barrel Guided Rocket Launch System with a range of 130 km can be used to address advance formations on the Eastern front, certain targets in depth in the West, as well as critical infrastructure that are presently proposed to be taken care off by the existing SMERCH system imported from Russia. Maheshvarastra 1 will be equipped with 250 kg custom designed warhead to defeat variety of targets,” he explains.

And, “Maheshvarastra-2 will be a guided rocket system with a range of 250 km can be used to neutralize strategic targets located deep inside the Western and North -Eastern fronts. Maheshvarastra 2 will carry 375 kg multi-purpose warhead for neutralization of targets”.

Both the systems will be INS/GPS guided to precisely hit the targets with CEP of less than 10 m to inflict the aerial damage to the enemy targets. The offered systems are based on specifications of similar systems worldwide or ab initio development from concept stage itself. The systems under development will be having more than 75% indigenous contents.

“Solar Industry has already signed an agreement with Armenia to supply different variants of the Pinaka Rocket system. Maheshvaratsra systems will be the game changer for our country and will be having a huge export potential,” he adds.

Loiter Munitions

The use of American Switchblade and Turkish Bayraktar TB 2, Loiter Munitions have changed the character of the Ukraine war. Ukraine has also developed inhouse capabilities and two companies are developing loitering munitions.

Pinaka Guided are under process of development that will enhance the strike range up to 45 & 75 km.(Photo: EEL)

First, the catapult-launched RAM II is comparable in capabilities to the American Switchblade 600 and has anti-tank defeat capability.

The second type, the ST-35 Silent Thunder is a multi-rotor vertical launch and horizontal flight with Thermobaric and anti-armour warheads. Russian’s developed Lancet and KYB Loiter Munitions have been reported to be in use in this war and earlier war in Syria in 2021.

Dr Singh says, “Development and manufacturing of loitering munitions with different endurances, ranges and warheads are at the forefront of the weapons being developed by various countries.”

“In our country Indian Armed Forces are bringing many such requirements under Emergency Purchase and Make 2 categories. Many Indian private industries are coming ahead to participate in RFI / EFI related to Loiter Munitions development and supply.”

Keeping in view of the futuristic requirements of this emerging technology, Solar Industries has taken initiative to develop Nagastra series of Loiter Munitions of ranges from 15 km to more than 100 km and payload carrying capability from 1 kg to 10 kg. “The Loiter Munitions under development at Solar can be called back and reused in case the target is not found or the mission is aborted. These loiter munitions have successfully undergone tests at high altitude areas,” he explained.

“All our Loiter Munitions are designed for precision strikes enabling the execution of Effect Based Operations (EBO), towards which we are developing a variety of explosive warheads for anti-personnel, anti-tank and anti-bunker / civil fortifications applications.”

Furthermore, “Loiter Munitions under development at EEL are having more than 85 percent indigenous contents with better operational parameters and technical specifications, compared to equivalent imported systems, albeit at substantially lower prices,” he adds.