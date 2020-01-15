Army Day: Army Chief calls abrogation of Article 370 historic; says it has helped stop proxy war

Asserting that the Indian Army is ready to take on any challenges and is ready for future warfare, Naravane also gave a stern warning to Pakistan. (IE photo)

On the 72nd Army Day, the Army Chief General MM Naravane terms the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as `historic step’ that has stopped the proxy war with the `western neighbour’.

On Army Day, the chief without naming Pakistan directly said that “The Army has several options to counter those who promote terrorism. We will not hesitate to use them.”

Asserting that the Indian Army is ready to take on any challenges and is ready for future warfare, Naravane also gave a stern warning to Pakistan. “Keeping an eye on the global developments, the Army will continue to stick to a zero-tolerance policy towards not only terrorism but also cross border terrorism coming from the neighbouring country,” he said.

He talked about the modernisation and indigenisation of the army as well as the latest technologies being embraced.

Army Day Parade

The Indian Army celebrates its 72nd this day. On 15th January 1949, the command of the Indian Army was handed over from General Sir Francs Bucher to Lieutenant General KM Cariappa. That day marked the transfer of power from the British to Independent India; a historical moment for India and our Army.

In honour of the soldiers of the Indian Army, each year the Army Day is celebrated at all the Army Command headquarters.

And the Army showcases its military might as well as displays its state of the art assets.

This year, besides the three service chiefs: Chief Gen M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Gen Bipin Rawat was present on the occasion as the Chief of Defence Staff.

Captain Tania Shergil, the first woman Parade Adjutant, led all-men contingents at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt.

What is Army Day about? Expert Speak

Says army veteran Lt Col Manoj K Channan, “It’s a day to salute the Serving and also those who served with honour. Perhaps a unique organisation where the umbilical cord doesn’t snap when you hang your boots. It’s an organisation which made us today what we are. The Organisation that made our families and children what they are. The Organisation that prepared us to take up such bigger challenges even after we hung up our boots; the Organisation is known for its secularism and inclusiveness. The Organisation where the valour and wisdom rule high; wherein all wars the young soldiers and officers have kept the flag flying; the Organisation where the wisdom and leadership of our Chiefs have helped us to overcome our adversaries whether external or internal. Always ready 24×7 to safeguard our citizens from natural calamities; an organisation that truly believes in one for all and All for One.”

The Organisation where our families are connected in units till your dying day and beyond, where your problem was everyone’s problem. We stand by each other in the good and the bad, there are no doubts in our minds; we remain a Family without having met over decades and when we meet; it seems as if time had stood still till that moment.

Our brave men from the icy heights of Siachen Glacier, to the plains of Punjab, the deserts of Rajasthan and Gujarat, the coastal region of Southern India to the jungles of North East; each Officer, Junior Commissioned Officer and Other Ranks, remains ever vigilant to make sure that we who are in the comforts of our homes can sleep peacefully.

“A humble request to my countrymen, while the Servicemen do what needs to keep us safe, Countrymen do your bit to keep the bad elements in check; Jai Hind,” Channan adds.