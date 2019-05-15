Armed Forces Special Operations Division formed: The best of the Armed Forces

Published: May 15, 2019 6:12:13 PM

The Naresh Chandra Committee which was set up to recommend ways for defence management had in its report in 2012 recommended setting up three commands — Special Operations, Cyber and Space — to deal with new challenges facing national security.

There will be a small team of commandos, 3000 to start with under AFSOD who are trained to carry out warfare in jungles, at sea and attack or rescue helicopter operations.

With 3000 battle ready Special Forces, the first ever Tri-services Special Forces’ Division takes off and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has appointed Chief of the Armed Forces Special Operations Division Maj Gen AK Dhingra. As a General Officer Commanding (GOC), a rank used in field formations, he will be leading Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD), where commandos from Army’s Parachute Regiment, Navy’s MARCOS and Air Force’s Garud Commando Force will be present.

When there have been operational requirements the three services have worked together, however, according to the officials in the MoD, as a step towards the integration of the armed forces, the commandos of the three services are being brought together under a common command and control structure. “Such a move will help in cutting down the costs of training besides logistics and administrative costs,” pointed an officer.

They will be functioning under three units under the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and will be responsible for carrying out missions which will include targeting high-value targets, strategic installations, and to destroy the war-fighting machinery of the enemy and infrastructures of the terrorists.

According to a senior Army officer, “The number of commandos from the Indian Army as compared to the other two services will be more as they are often sent on missions which are sensitive in nature and are very critical to carry out the operations. And when joint operations have to be carried out, these commandos have to understand each other better and to work closely.”



