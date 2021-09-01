America’s deadly weapons left behind in Afghanistan! Here’s what India fears

Many state-of-the-art weapons and military equipment have been in the hands of the Taliban, and China which has always wanted the American technology, is now going to get hold of these weapons and do reverse engineering. (AP photo)

At the end of two decades, the US led forces formally left Afghanistan on August 31, 2021, leaving behind military equipment worth almost USD 80 billion. According to reports, the US provided Afghan forces since 2003 with more than 16,000 night-vision goggle devices, 600,000 infantry weapons including M16 assault rifles, and 162,000 pieces of communication equipment, and much more.

“Around 16,035 Night Vision Devices have been left behind and these are a big asset for the terrorists and are easy to transport given their size. The fear of using the Unmanned Systems as suicide drones by the terror groups is another concern,” a senior officer who wished to remain anonymous explained to Financial Express Online.

India’s concern

There are more than 6 lakh small arms like rifles, machine guns, pistols, grenade launchers and RPGs. Apart from this, surveillance equipment, radio systems, drones, night vision goggles are also included in all this. In such a situation, China can get whatever weapons, aircraft and other equipment it wants according to its convenience. This is also a matter of most concern for America and can become a problem for India too.

Why?

According to the officer quoted above, “Hardcore ISIS fighters, terror groups and the Taliban are now in possession of these different weapons and systems and these can be easily used against India.”

Many state-of-the-art weapons and military equipment have been in the hands of the Taliban, and China which has always wanted the American technology, is now going to get hold of these weapons and do reverse engineering.

From tanks to UAVs, fighter aircraft to aircraft carriers, helicopters like Black Hawk, China has the capability of doing reverse technology on all these weapons and platforms.

There are reports that the US forces before leaving destroyed a series of equipment which was left behind rather than flying them back. Reports quoting Gen Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said that there are around 70 MRAPs, 27 Humvees, and 73 aircraft which have been damaged before being left behind.

The US decided to leave some equipment in working condition which would be helpful getting the civilian airport in Kabul running again. These include fire trucks and the front end loaders and other related equipment required to run the airport.