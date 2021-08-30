Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Latest Update Live: Multiple rockets strike neighbourhood near Kabul airport amid ongoing US withdrawal from Afghan

Afghanistan Taliban Live Update: Afghanistan's 'Gen Z' fears for future and hard-won freedoms

When 20-year-old Salgy found out last week that she had topped some 200,000 students who took Afghanistan's university entrance exam this year, she was elated. For months, she had locked herself away in her room in the capital Kabul to study, sometimes forgetting to eat. With her family crowding round their solar-powered TV as the results came in, she realised her hard work had paid off. 'That was a moment when I felt someone gifted me the whole world,' Salgy, who like many in the country goes by one name, told Reuters. 'My mother cried out of happiness and I cried with her.'That feeling turned almost immediately to worry when she remembered the events of the previous weeks. Following the withdrawal of the bulk of the remaining U.S. forces in Afghanistan, the Taliban began a lightning advance across the country, culminating in the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15. 'We are faced with a very uncertain future, thinking what will happen next,' Salgy told Reuters. 'I think I am the luckiest and unluckiest person. 'Almost two third of Afghans are under the age of 25, and an entire generation cannot even remember the Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until it was toppled by Western-backed militia in 2001. During that time they enforced a strict interpretation of Islamic law, banning girls from school, women from work and carrying out public executions. Since 2001, the militants fought an insurgency in which thousands of Afghans died. Since re-taking power, the group has been quick to reassure students that their education would not be disrupted, also saying it would respect the rights of women and urging talented professionals not to leave the country. But used to a life with cellphones, pop music and mixing of genders, Afghanistan's 'Generation Z' – born roughly in the decade around the turn of the millennium - now fears some freedoms will be taken away, according to interviews with half a dozen Afghan students and young professionals. 'I made such big plans, I had all these high reaching goals for myself that stretched to the next 10 years,' said Sosan Nabi, a 21-year-old graduate.'We had a hope for life, a hope for change. But in just one week, they took over the country and in 24 hours they took all our hopes, dreams snatched from in front of our eyes. It was all for nothing.' A Taliban spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this article. (Reuters)