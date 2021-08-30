Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Latest Update Live: Multiple rockets strike neighbourhood near Kabul airport amid ongoing US withdrawal from Afghan

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today August 30 Live Update: Ahead of the August 31 deadline for evacuation, the situation in Afghanistan remained grimed. Several counties have already completed, or near completion of their evacuation efforts. A large number of people are still waiting outside the Kabul airport seeking to leave the country. After the Taliban took the control of Afghanistan on August 15, many flee the country with an uncertain future and fearing risk to their lives. As thousands of people wait outside Kabul airport, seeking evacuation and new lives abroad, several rockets were heard flying over Kabul, according to a report by AFP, though targets were unclear.
US forces launched a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday that killed a suicide car bomber suspected of preparing to attack the airport, as the US nears the end of its troop withdrawal in the Afghan capital. The strike was the second carried out by US forces in Afghanistan since an ISIS-K suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday, killing 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians trying to flee the country.
In the meanwhile, the US and nearly 100 other countries in a joint statement on Afghanistan Evacuation Travel Assurances by the Taliban stated that all foreign nationals, Afghans with travel authorization from the said countries will be allowed to safely travel outside Afghanistan, according to the US Dept of State.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest on the Afghanistan crisis:
Highlights
Mexico received 86 media workers and their family members from Afghanistan on Sunday, the government said, as more people flee the country after the Taliban militant group's takeover earlier this month. Most of the people who arrived with the latest flight worked for The Wall Street Journal in Afghanistan, the government said in a statement. They arrived at Mexico City's international airport as the third group since widespread evacuations began. Mexico called the reception of people from Afghanistan 'a political decision' carried out in full adherence to the historical tradition of humanitarian assistance. 'The government of Mexico ... reiterates its willingness to grant protection and assistance for humanitarian reasons - within its capacities - to people from that country, whose life and integrity are in imminent danger.' Last week, Mexico received 124 media workers and their family members from Afghanistan, including New York Times journalists. (Reuters)
Multiple rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defense system, a U.S. official told Reuters citing initial information. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said as many as 5 rockets were fired, though it was not clear if all were brought down by the defense system. The official said initial reports did not indicate any U.S. casualties, but that information could change. (Reuters)
The first group of Afghan refugees arrived in Kosovo on Sunday, which has agreed to temporarily shelter them until they can be permanently relocated to the United States. The plane carried 111 people, mainly women and children, who could be seen walking on the tarmac carrying small bags. Passengers had their temperatures checked upon arrival and will be taken to a camp that previously housed construction workers near Camp Bondsteel, a U.S. Army base about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Pristina.More planes are expected to arrive in the coming days, a senior government official said. (Reuters)
American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday that killed a suicide car bomber suspected of preparing to attack the airport, U.S. officials said, as the United States nears the end of its military presence in the Afghan capital. The strike, first reported by Reuters, was the second carried out by U.S. forces in Afghanistan since an Islamic State suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday, killing 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians trying to flee the country.One U.S. official said Sunday's strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft and that secondary explosions following the strike showed the vehicle had been carrying a "substantial amount of explosive material. (Reuters)
When 20-year-old Salgy found out last week that she had topped some 200,000 students who took Afghanistan's university entrance exam this year, she was elated. For months, she had locked herself away in her room in the capital Kabul to study, sometimes forgetting to eat. With her family crowding round their solar-powered TV as the results came in, she realised her hard work had paid off. 'That was a moment when I felt someone gifted me the whole world,' Salgy, who like many in the country goes by one name, told Reuters. 'My mother cried out of happiness and I cried with her.'That feeling turned almost immediately to worry when she remembered the events of the previous weeks. Following the withdrawal of the bulk of the remaining U.S. forces in Afghanistan, the Taliban began a lightning advance across the country, culminating in the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15. 'We are faced with a very uncertain future, thinking what will happen next,' Salgy told Reuters. 'I think I am the luckiest and unluckiest person. 'Almost two third of Afghans are under the age of 25, and an entire generation cannot even remember the Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until it was toppled by Western-backed militia in 2001. During that time they enforced a strict interpretation of Islamic law, banning girls from school, women from work and carrying out public executions. Since 2001, the militants fought an insurgency in which thousands of Afghans died. Since re-taking power, the group has been quick to reassure students that their education would not be disrupted, also saying it would respect the rights of women and urging talented professionals not to leave the country. But used to a life with cellphones, pop music and mixing of genders, Afghanistan's 'Generation Z' – born roughly in the decade around the turn of the millennium - now fears some freedoms will be taken away, according to interviews with half a dozen Afghan students and young professionals. 'I made such big plans, I had all these high reaching goals for myself that stretched to the next 10 years,' said Sosan Nabi, a 21-year-old graduate.'We had a hope for life, a hope for change. But in just one week, they took over the country and in 24 hours they took all our hopes, dreams snatched from in front of our eyes. It was all for nothing.' A Taliban spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this article. (Reuters)
An Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that U.S. officials said struck a vehicle carrying Islamic State suicide bombers. The official spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns. U.S. officials said the vehicle was carrying explosives and that the initial strike on Sunday set off secondary explosions. The American officials said the bombers planned to attack Kabul's international airport, where a massive airlift is still underway ahead of a Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces. (AP)
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday will host a virtual ministerial meeting with key partners on Afghanistan, his spokesperson said. The countries that were listed by the US for the virtual ministerial meeting on Afghanistan include, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Qatar, along with the European Union and the NATO. "The participants will discuss an aligned approach for the days and weeks ahead," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. (PTI)
The United States is aware of reports of civilian casualties in Kabul following its drone strike on an explosive-laden vehicle headed towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Pentagon said. "We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today," Capt Bill Urban, spokesman of the US Central Command, said. "We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport," he added. Urban said the US would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life in the strike. (PTI)
Several rockets heard flying over Afghan capital Kabul, targets unclear: AFP (ANI)