3 CRPF soldiers killed in terror attack in Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag

Four months after the Pulwama attacks in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a suicide blast, on Wednesday three personnel of the paramilitary force have been killed. The attack took place near Oxford School in Chee Gali near General Bus Stand in Anantnag. Two vehicle-borne terrorists, in masks, fired on the troops of B\/116Bn deployed for L\/O duty. Also, three others including a local woman and a Jammu and Kashmir Station House Officer (SHO) have been critically injured, after the CRPF patrol team was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. While the encounter is underway near KP Road, according to the reports, out of the two terrorists who attacked the team, one has been killed by security forces. The terrorists had fired at the CRPF team automatic rifles and hurled grenades. While the entire area has been cordoned off, according to sources the Anantnag Police Station SHO Arshad Ahmed who was critically injured has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, and the other injured have been shifted to Janglat Mandi Hospital in Anantnag. Terming it as a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack, the police have not confirmed the number of casualties. According to sources, this attack is a cause of concern as it is located, close to the route leading to the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin from July 1. The CRPF jawans were deployed on law-and-order duty. It may be recalled that in February this year, 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Pulwama. And, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility, after which the Indian Air Force had launched an operation to destroy terror camps in Pakistan\u2019s Balakot.