PayNearby, Grameen Foundation partner to upskill 1.5 lakh business correspondents in rural areas

Banking and digital payments network PayNearby on Monday announced that it has collaborated with Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI), a non-profit to uplift underserved communities, to upskill 1.5 lakh business correspondents (BC) in rural areas and upgrade them to provide digital and financial services beyond cash-in/cash-out to the underserved and tech-shy last mile population. The company said this will strengthen rural BC counters with long-term viable business solutions and make them sustainable change agents at the grassroots level.

The collaboration will launch a two-year Pan-India scale-up project ‘Scaling Agent Viability and Quality in India’ supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). The project will focus on enhancing financial accessibility across the country, by expanding their financial product offerings.

The special focus of the collaboration is determined to strategically include over 15,000 women entrepreneurs under the ambit of the program by offering the necessary skills, knowledge, and support to Women BC.

According to the release, the GFSI will utilise PayNearby’s Distribution-as-a-Service network (DaaS) to streamline operations and provide tailored solutions across domains such as commerce, education, entertainment, credit management, insurance, and more. PayNearby will invest in awareness and upskilling programs for BCs.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, said, “In the dynamic landscape of Bharat, achieving mass transformation necessitates mass mobilisation, and the formidable BC network is ideally positioned to embrace this challenge. BCs have been playing a crucial role in bridging the financial and digital gap at the last mile. We are extremely honoured to work with the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact to upskill the BC network and make them viable multi-service counters, beyond cash-in/cash-out services.

PayNearby is a DPIIT-certified company that provides branchless banking and digital payment networks. PayNearby operates on a B2B2C model, where it partners with neighbourhood retail stores and enables them with the tools to provide digital and financial services to local communities. At present, PayNearby has a network of more than 50 lakh micro-entrepreneurs across India.

Arindam Dasgupta, Director – Innovations In Digital Finance, Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, said, “The collaboration is underpinned by a shared commitment to enhance women’s capacity to shape and thrive in a more connected business environment, demonstrating the benefits of inclusive development, women’s economic empowerment, and fostering participation from all key stakeholders.”

Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI or Grameen), is a not-for-profit organization, registered under Section 8 of the Indian Companies Act 2013. Grameen specialises in designing and implementing innovative programs to help the poor access finance, livelihood opportunities, and health & nutrition information.