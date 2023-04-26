Say Bye-Bye to Delhi’s traffic! This new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan will make commuting a cake-walk

Delhiites are soon going to have respite from waiting and wasting fuel in long traffic jams at Sarai Kale Khan. Delhi PWD Minister Atishi has revealed that a new flyover is coming up at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction which will help commuters to save fuel and of course, their travel time.

In fact, this new flyover is going to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by five tons per day and help people save Rs 19 crore annually, as per a PTI report. Isn’t that something! The report further claimed that Atishi inspected the flyover which is already under construction and directed the officials to complete the work as soon as they can so that the flyover could be opened for commuters soon.

The official statement says that the new 643-metre-long flyover will be a three-lane fly-over which will be advantageous for lakhs of commuters travelling between ITO and Ashram every day. The good news is that the progress of construction has been going on at an exceptional speed. The PTI report said that the flyover construction is actually undergoing one month ahead of its scheduled timeline.

When will the new flyover open?

Speaking of the scheduled time, the new flyover will be opened to the public by the month of July. Atishi said that the new flyover will create a single-free corridor at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction on Ring Road. The minister said that the cost of the new flyover project will be covered in two-and-a-half years only, reported PTI. The construction of this new flyover comes at the right time as the load of vehicles is expected to rise even more at this junction in the future.

The area already has a metro station, a railway station and an ISBT in its vicinity, which is also the root cause for all the heavy traffic. Now a rapid rail transit system is also coming up here. Atishi has said that all this development is going to develop Sarai kale Khan as a unique transport hub.

She further added that the red light on the opposite route of the flyover, which exists for commuters travelling from Ashram to ITO, creates long traffic jams on the route. The new flyover will definitely let people breathe a sigh of relief by making the corridor signal-free while also widening and beautifying the existing road and improving pedestrian footpaths, Atishi said, as per the report.