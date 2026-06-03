A key highway corridor linking central and western India is set for a major overhaul.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a Rs 4,415.60-crore project to upgrade and widen 233.65 km of NH-347B in Madhya Pradesh. The project is expected to improve travel speeds, reduce congestion and strengthen links between industrial, logistics and tribal regions.

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The corridor passes through Betul, Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani districts and forms part of the Betul-Khandwa-Vadodara route.

The project will upgrade the 125.01-km Hiwarkhedi-Roshni-Ashapur-Rudhy section to a two-lane road with paved shoulders. Another 108.643-km stretch between Deshgaon and Julwaniya will be widened from two lanes to four lanes. A 16.2-km greenfield bypass will also be developed in Khargone district.

Focus on safety, faster travel

Officials said the upgrade will address sharp curves, geometric deficiencies and traffic bottlenecks in built-up areas. The improvements are expected to reduce travel time, improve fuel efficiency and lower vehicle operating costs.

The project will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

Project Details

Total Length 233.653 km Capital Cost Rs 4,415.60 crore Civil Cost Rs 2,705.08 crore Land Acquisition Cost Rs 432.77 crore Greenfield Bypass 16.20 km Execution Mode Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM)

The highway will include bypass stretches measuring 70.39 km on the Hiwarkhedi-Roshni-Ashapur-Rudhy section and 54.273 km on the Deshgaon-Julwaniya section.

Industrial and logistics connectivity to improve

The upgraded corridor will strengthen links between economic centres and transport hubs across Madhya Pradesh. The route will connect:

6 PM Gati Shakti economic nodes

2 airports — Indore and Nagpur

2 major railway stations — Betul and Khandwa

1 Multi Modal Logistics Park in Indore

2 aspirational districts and 3 tribal districts

The economic nodes include a textile cluster, two mega food parks, an industrial park and two super thermal power plants. Officials said the improved road network will help speed up the movement of goods and passengers across the region.

Officials estimate the project will generate 19.5 lakh person-days of direct employment and another 23 lakh person-days indirectly during construction.