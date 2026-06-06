The 39.5-km Mohari–Satai Ghat section of NH-934, a key road project on the Bhopal–Kanpur corridor, is nearing completion. The four-lane highway is expected to improve connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and significantly reduce travel time across a key stretch in the Bundelkhand region. Work is expected to conclude by August 2026 but inauguration details remain scarce.

In a post shared on X, NHAI said that the project is “set to strengthen connectivity across Bundelkhand while creating a safer, faster and more efficient transportation corridor between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.” The nearly 39-km four-lane stretch forms an important part of the Bhopal-Kanpur corridor and is likely to enhance connectivity between Sagar, Panna, Kabrai and Chhatarpur in Uttar Pradesh.

What is being built on the NH-934 corridor?

According to NHAI, the project involves upgrading the Mohari-Satai Ghat section to a modern four-lane highway with supporting infrastructure aimed at improving traffic flow, safety and travel efficiency.

Key features of the project

Nearly 39 km of a four-lane highway section. This section is part of the Bhopal-Kanpur corridor. Around 17 km of road strengthening works. Three major bridges and 11 minor bridges. Eight vehicle underpasses and four light vehicle underpass. Around 38 km of widened main carriageway. Approximately 26 km of service and slip roads. A seven-animal underpass dedicated to wildlife. 19 buss shelters with improved junctions. One overpass and one truck lay-by.

The Mohari–Satai Ghat section of NH-934 is set to strengthen connectivity across Bundelkhand while creating a safer, faster and more efficient transportation corridor between #MadhyaPradesh and #UttarPradesh. The ~39 km long four-lane section forms an important part of the… — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) June 4, 2026

NHAI stated in the official video that the project incorporates slope stabilisation measures, stone gabion walls, geogrid technology, enhanced drainage system to address challenges posed by the terrain and upgrade road durability.

Travel duration set to drop to 40 minutes instead of two hours

As per the info shared on the video, travelling on the nearly 40-km stretch earlier used to take around one-and half to two hours because of narrow roads, difficult ghat sections and sharp bends. After the upgrade, the same journey is expected to take about 40 minutes.

The authority said the wider carriageway, improved visibility, and improved alignment are likely to make travel safer and more comfortable. The upgraded route is also expected to enhance connectivity between key towns and economic centres based along the corridor.

Boost for trade, logistics and tourism

Beyond improving mobility, NHAI stated that the corridor is expected to boost farm-to market connectivity , industrial goods, construction materials. It will also make process easier for the movement of agricultural produce and will help in reducing logistics costs.

As per the authority, the project could also strengthen supply chains and support industrial growth across the region. NHAI, further underlined that the upgraded highway is expected to enhance access to major tourist destinations, including Panna National Park and Khajuraho.

The authority mentioned that connectivity could improve access to healthcare, education and other essential services, while supporting broader socio-economic development in Bundelkhand. The project is expected to contribute regional development by improving mobility, supporting local businesses and creating a more efficient transportation network between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.