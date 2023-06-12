Green push for National Highways: All pros, no cons! 51 trees restored successfully on Paithan NH

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday (June 12), along with MLA Shri Sandipan Bhumre and actor Shri Sayaji Shinde, inspected transplantation of 51 banyan trees from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra to Paithan National Highway 752 E.

While speaking to the media, Nitin Gadkari informed that there were about 51 banyan trees of 50 to 100 years old on both sides of the existing highway, which needed to be cut in order to complete the project. To support the ecosystem and maintain the balance, the authorities decided to revive these old giant trees by transplanting them to some other place, rather than just cutting them down.

The Union Minister added that Paithan Devbhoomi was decided as the preferred location due to its good ground water level owing to Jaikwadi Dam.

‘First and only transplantation’

Gadkari highlighted that this is the first and only undertaking of tree transplantation in the nation, under which 51 trees have been successfully restored and transplanted together.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that these 51 banyan trees will reverse adverse water-air conditions and effects of natural events in the future. He also added that these trees will prove to be helpful in recharging ground water, improving wildlife habitat and reducing soil erosion in the region.

‘Determined to improve environment along with infrastructure’

While interacting with the media, Gadkari informed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India is determined to improve the environment along with infrastructure development in the nation.

He added that the decision of transplanting big trees on both sides of the newly constructed national highways is an important step in the direction of environmental protection. The Union Minister also added that the creation of green highways is the right step in the direction of making India clean, green and pollution free.