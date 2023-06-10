BIG update on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway! Officials give deadline for project completion – details here

The construction of 1,350 km long, 8-lane wide, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be completed by December 2024. The government had planned Delhi Mumbai Expressway with the intention of linking two economic hubs of the country.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a senior Union government official on Thursday said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project is due to be completed by December 2024.

The official also informed that a Multi-Modal Logistics Parks, the first of the four planned in the country, would come up in Indore, for which the acquisition of 300 acres of land would be completed by September. Thereafter construction would start under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the official said.

The newly-appointed secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, Anurag Jain informed that the vehicles would be able to run at a speed of 120 km/h on the expressway which would cut down the travel time between the two major cities from 24 hours to 12 hours.

The secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry also reviewed the National Highway projects in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 26,000 crore. Notably, over 7,700 km of roads have been constructed in MP under these projects so far. A stretch of 245 km of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway also through Madhya Pradesh, Jain said, adding that, out of the nine `columns’ in the state, work has been completed in eight columns.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Key Points