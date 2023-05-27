Andhra govt boosts road infra, lays foundation stone for Rs 630 crore road construction in Nandyala district

Construction and expansion of roads and national highways are considered to be the backbone of the growing economy of the country. In line with the vision of enhancing road connectivity, the Andhra Pradesh government is working hard to boost the road infrastructure.

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has laid foundation stone for construction of road at H Kottala village in Nandyala district, reported PTI. The construction stretch is 53-km long which will cost around Rs 630 crore.

The new road construction will start from Somayajulapalli in Orvakal mandal (Kurnool district). According to the report, the 53-km long road is being built on the National Highway 340 B (NH-340 B).

The Finance Minister said in a press note that the new road will pass through Bethamcherla mandal and will be extended till Dhone (a town in Nandyala district) and added that the road will be the part of the national highway.

The state Finance MInister offered prayers at Anjaneya Swamy temple, which is located on H Kottala village road, before the foundation stone was laid.

In order to provide green field road connectivity, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones for 8 National Highway Projects in Andhra Pradesh during the financial year 2022-23. The overall cost of the project was around Rs 3000 crore.

Earlier Gadkari had said the government is dedicated to provide world class infrastructure which would unfold prosperity by creating large scale employment in Andhra Pradesh.