Following the recent inauguration of the Ganga Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is doubling down on its commitment to world-class infrastructure. This landmark project marks the beginning of an even more extensive expansion designed to connect every corner of the state.

The momentum now shifts toward the Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, and Jewar link expressways, which are being fast-tracked to enhance regional mobility. To maintain this pace, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a strict deadline for administrative officials, ordering that 90% of the required land be secured by May 31. This directive ensures that construction can proceed without the typical bureaucratic delays, paving the way for a more integrated and accessible Uttar Pradesh.

Chitrakoot Link Expressway: Project Overview

The Chitrakoot Link Expressway is an upcoming road project in Uttar Pradesh that will improve connectivity in the Bundelkhand region. For many years, places like Chitrakoot did not have easy and direct access to major highways. This project aims to change that by connecting the region more closely with the state’s expressway network, making travel faster and more convenient.

Project length and route

As per the Magic Bricks report, the Chitrakoot Link Expressway will be 15.175 km long. The expressway will begin at Bharatkoop in the Chitrakoot district and extend up to Ahmadganj, near the Madhya Pradesh border. This route is planned to make travel easier and improve connections between Chitrakoot and nearby areas across the state border.

Connecting Bundelkhand to Chitrakoot

The Chitrakoot Link Expressway will make travel easier by directly connecting Chitrakoot with the Bundelkhand Expressway. This new link will improve movement across the Bundelkhand region and make travel faster, smoother, and more convenient for people in the area.

Farrukhabad Link Expressway: Complete overview and details

The 90.8 km Farrukhabad Link Expressway is an another major road project that will make travel faster and easier across the state. It will connect major expressways and help people move quickly between central and western Uttar Pradesh, making long journeys smoother, quicker, and more convenient.

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Where will the Expressway pass through ?

As per the The Daily Jagran reports, the Farrukhabad Link Expressway will begin from Kudrail village in Takha, Etawah district and will extend up to Sawaijpur in Hardoi district. On its way, it will pass through the Farrukhabad region, creating an important connection across central Uttar Pradesh.

Connecting Agra–Lucknow and Ganga Expressway

One of the biggest highlights of this expressway is that it will connect two major highways, the Agra–Lucknow Expressway and the Ganga Expressway. This new link will make east–west travel across Uttar Pradesh much faster and smoother.

What commuters will experience from these new link expressways ?

These upcoming link expressways in Uttar Pradesh will improve both daily travel and long-distance journeys across the state. One of the biggest benefits for commuters will be much better connectivity between major highways. The links will connect key corridors like the Bundelkhand Expressway and the Ganga Expressway. This will allow vehicles to move between regions without passing through busy city roads. As a result, travel will become smoother, faster, and more efficient across Uttar Pradesh.

Will these link expressways reduce traffic on existing roads?

These new link expressways will help reduce congestion on older highways and busy city roads. As intercity and freight traffic shifts to these faster routes, pressure on local roads will go down. This will make daily travel smoother for people within cities and towns. Busy junctions that often face heavy traffic will also see some relief.

Link expressways: better connectivity to remote and developing regions

Due to these linking expressways, areas such as Bundelkhand and parts of central and western Uttar Pradesh will gain improved access to major economic hubs, boosting mobility and accessibility. This improved connectivity will also encourage local development by attracting new investments and services to these regions.