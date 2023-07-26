Vande Bharat vs Indian Airlines: In this battle royale, who is the real winner for ‘aam aadmi’?

Vande Bharat, although a hit with the country’s train passengers, initially managed to invite criticism even after offering top-notch comfort and safety. The criticism targeted the fares of Vande Bharat which resulted in it being known as the train for the elite. However, the track is now slowly changing. Now, if we compare it to the rising airfare, commuting in Vande Bharat can be more economical, especially for shorter distances or when booking tickets well in advance. There is no doubt about the fact that Vande Bharat trains offer competitive fares, making them a cost-effective option for budget-conscious travelers.

Why is Vande Bharat a lucrative option?

Vande Bharat is in a neck-to-neck competition with the aviation sector when it comes to providing comfort, safety, and affordable pricing for longer journeys. The semi-high-speed trains have added more comfort and safety features since the first time it was launched. With such perks, it is imperative for people to favour traveling in Vande Bharat than spending lavishly on airplane tickets, which have seen a steady rise due to inflation.

Accessibility is the key

Not to forget, accessibility is also the key here. Vande Bharat trains connect various cities and urban centers, including some smaller towns, which might not have direct flight connections. This can make train travel a more accessible option for reaching certain destinations.

Also, Vande Bharat trains usually connect city centers directly, avoiding the need for additional transportation to and from airports located outside the city, which can save time and money.

No baggage fee



Unlike airlines, where passengers often have to pay additional fees for checked baggage, Vande Bharat trains typically allow a more generous baggage allowance without additional charges, making it convenient for passengers carrying larger amounts of luggage.

Tidy and environmentally friendly



If we all remember correctly, people generally used to have a problem when travelling in trains for a variety of reasons, such as unclean toilets, floors, seats, dirty sheets, and unhealthy food among others. However, the scenario has completely changed now. If you take a train ride now, there are repeated announcements that ask passengers to pick up their own trash, lack of which, they will be fined. Steps like these have helped in maintaining cleanliness on trains, and thanks to the bio-toilets, Vande Bharat passengers have zero complaints.

Trains are generally considered more eco-friendly and energy-efficient modes of transport compared to airplanes, as they produce fewer carbon emissions per passenger.

Convenience – A major factor

When on one side airport congestion was making headlines with people complaining about the rising chaos at the airports, the Indian railways focussed on launching more and more Vande Bharat on various routes. The sheer inconvenience of arriving at the airport much before the plane is about to take off is enough to put a traveller off their journey.

Travelling by Vande Bharat generally involves fewer security and check-in procedures compared to air travel, which can lead to a smoother and less time-consuming boarding process.

Question of Comfort

Airlines are known for the level of comfort they offer but they all come with a price. For example, switching off electronic devices during long journeys and accessing the toilets only after a certain period of time. However, there is no such rule to comply with when taking Vande Bharat.

The choice to travel via train is now becoming popular and Vande Bharat has played a pivotal role in bringing this change. Prior to the launch of Vande Bharat, people who could afford plane travel hardly ever considered the option to ride in trains. Vande Bharat Express now serves as a symbol of modernisation and progress in the Indian Railways system, enhancing the overall image of the country’s transportation infrastructure.