Vande Bharat Express update: Indian Railways working tirelessly to produce Sleeper and Metro version of semi-high speed train

Vande Bharat Express update: Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to introduce two more versions of Vande Bharat by the end of FY 2023-24. In this context, the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is working tirelessly for the production of Vande Bharat Sleeper version as well as the Vande Metro coaches. Speaking to media persons after visiting ICF, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The process of production of Vande Bharat Sleeper Version as well as the Vande Metro Coaches are going in a very good phase.”

Apart from ICF, the railways will also produce these semi-high speed trains at two of its factories: Rae Bareli-based Modern Coach Factory and Latur-based Marathwada Rail Coach Factory. The national transporter has targeted to launch 75 services of this new age train by August 15, 2023.

Vande Bharat versions:-

As of now, a total of three versions of Vande Bharat will be there – (a) Vande Bharat Chair Car, (b) Vande Bharat Sleeper Car, and (c) Vande Metro. All these three versions will boost and enhance the passenger experience.

Vande Bharat Sleeper version:-

The Vande Sleeper version will operate for a journey of more than 550 kms. It will replace the existing superfast trains such as Rajdhanis, Duronto etc. It is being expected that the sleeper car format will be ready by February 2024.

Vande Metro:-

The Vande Metro format will run at a distance of less than 100 kms. In the coming years, this new format will replace the existing suburban and non-suburban i.e. local trains.

Vande Bharat operations:-

As of now, 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are in operation across various routes in the country. These are New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Katra, Mumbai-Gandhinagar, New Delhi-Amb Andaura, Chennai-Mysuru, Bilaspur-Nagpur, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Shirdi, Delhi-Rani Kamlapati, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Delhi Cantt-Ajmer, TVC-kannur, Howrah-Puri, Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri, Anand Vihar-Dehradun, Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore, Madgaon-Mumbai, Dharwad-Bengaluru, Ranchi-Patna, Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Sabarmati.