Attention Railway passengers! If you are someone who has been regularly travelling between Surat and Mangaluru on Indian Railways special trains, there is some good news for you.

The Western Railway has decided to convert the Surat–Mangaluru special train into a permanent Bi-Weekly express train. This decision has been taken after witnessing consistently high passenger demand on this route. Keeping passenger convenience in mind, the Railways have now regularized the service instead of discontinuing it.

The train will now operate twice a week in both directions, offering more reliable and fixed travel options for passengers. Check out the complete details of train operation days, schedule, and stoppages here.

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Surat–Mangaluru: Train operation and schedule

The Surat–Mangaluru Bi-Weekly Express (Train No.19057) will start its regular service on 03 June 2026. It will run on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Similarly, the train in the return direction from Mangaluru to Surat (Train No. 19058) will begin services from 04 June 2026, operating on Thursdays and Mondays

Complete route and stations list

The train will run through important stations across Maharashtra, Goa, and coastal Karnataka. These include: Surat, Udhna, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal, Mangaluru.

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Major relief for regular passengers on this route

This new bi-weekly train will make travel much easier for regular passengers on this route. With a fixed schedule, people can now plan their journeys without depending on special trains.

It will also improve connectivity between Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, making long-distance travel more comfortable and reliable. The train will also help reduce the rush in other trains on this route.