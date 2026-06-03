Passengers travelling on select Southern Railway routes will have access to additional accommodation over the coming weeks as the railway administration increases capacity on several popular services.

The temporary augmentation covers trains operating between Chennai and destinations including Erode, Charlapalli, Tuticorin and Tirupati. The move comes amid higher passenger demand during the current travel season.

Railway officials said the additional coaches will be attached for varying durations between June and August 2026, depending on route-wise demand.

Yercaud, Charlapalli and Pearlcity Express services get capacity boost

Train No. 22650/22649 Erode–Dr MGR Chennai Central–Erode Yercaud Superfast Express will be temporarily augmented with one Sleeper Class coach. The additional coach will be attached to services leaving Erode from June 2 to June 9 and to services departing Chennai Central from June 5 to June 12.

Similarly, Train No. 12603/12604 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Charlapalli–Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express will receive one additional Sleeper Class coach. The augmentation will be available on trains leaving Chennai Central from June 3 to June 10 and on services departing Charlapalli from June 4 to June 11.

The revised composition for the above two trains after the augmentation will be: 1- AC First Class Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 3- AC Three Tier Coaches, 12- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van.

Train No. 12694/12693 Tuticorin–Chennai Egmore–Tuticorin Pearlcity Express will also operate with enhanced capacity. One AC Three Tier coach will be attached to services departing Tuticorin from June 2 to July 31 and to services leaving Chennai Egmore from June 3 to August 1.

The revised composition for the above train after the augmentation will be: 1- AC First Class Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 6- AC Three Tier Coaches, 7- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van.

Chennai-Tirupati trains to run with extra AC Chair Car coaches

Southern Railway has also increased seating capacity on two busy Chennai-Tirupati services.

Train No. 16053/16054 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Tirupati–Dr MGR Chennai Central Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC Chair Car coach in both directions from June 3 to July 31.

A similar augmentation has been announced for Train No. 16057/16058 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Tirupati–Dr MGR Chennai Central Sapthagiri Express during the same period.

The revised composition for the above two trains after the augmentation will be: 2- AC Chair Car Coaches, 10- Chair Car Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van.

The temporary coach additions are expected to provide extra berths and seats on some of Southern Railway’s frequently used routes, helping accommodate higher passenger traffic during the summer and festival travel period.