Redevelopment of Ranchi railway station in full swing, Railway Ministry shares a glimpse of progress

The estimated cost for the redevelopment of the Ranchi railway station is Rs 330.56 crore. 

Indian Railways shared a work-in-progress glimpse of the to-be redeveloped Ranchi railway station. (Twitter)

The redevelopment work of Ranchi railway station in Jharkhand is in full swing. The Ministry of Railways in a tweet on Wednesday (July 5, 2023) revealed the status of the redevelopment work and informed that the officials have conducted topography and soil investigation of the station, while the construction of the road at the South side alignment has been completed as well. 

Additionally, the slab casting of the ladies’ RPF barrack building and type IV quarters have been concluded as well. Under the redevelopment project, the Ranchi railway station will get all the modern amenities.

Indian Railways also shared a work-in-progress glimpse of the to-be redeveloped Ranchi railway station. According to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the estimated cost for the redevelopment of the Ranchi railway station is Rs 330.56 crore. 

Modernization of Ranchi railway station

The Ranchi station is being redeveloped into a world-class railway station under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme.

The aim of the scheme is to boost infrastructure and enhance the passenger experience and traveling comfort. Under this scheme, Indian Railways has identified 1,275 railway stations across the nation for redevelopment. 

The foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Ranchi railway station in Jharkhand was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July last year. 

This project would put the station complex through a complete overhaul and construct two new three-storied terminal buildings on both sides – north and south. 

The revamped station will also get a foot-over bridge, 10 new lifts, 17 new escalators and separate entry and exit points. It will also have a concourse that will have multiple restrooms, restaurants and other world-class amenities. 

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 10:19 IST

