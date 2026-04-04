The Ministry of Railways is planning to build a new high-speed bullet train called B35 after completing the B28 project. The B28 is India’s own bullet train, and work on it is already underway at BEML’s rail coach factory in Bengaluru. In October 2024, Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) awarded BEML the contract to design, build and launch two high-speed trainsets.

B-28 and B-35: Speed and development plans

The B28 train is designed to run at a top speed of 280 kmph, but in regular service, it will operate at 250 kmph. The Railways plans to roll out the first B28 train by March 2027.

After this, attention will shift to the B35 train, which will be a more advanced version. It is being designed for a top speed of 350 kmph and an operating speed of 320 kmph. The Railways said work on this project has already started. It also added that India is using technology received from Japan and adapting it to develop these trains locally, according to a report by The Indian Express.

B-28 bullet train: Route

The B28 train will first run between Surat and Vapi, covering a distance of 97 km. This section is part of the larger Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The Railways aims to begin operations on this route by August 2027, the report mentioned.

“A decision has been taken to start the operation using B28. Efforts are underway to start operation using B28 (Bharat made Bullet, 280 kmph) for Surat to Vapi (97km) in Aug 2027,” IE reported, quoting Railways.

It also mentioned that Japan is currently developing the E10 series of Shinkansen trains.

“Bullet train is a very ambitious project. We face certain challenges in obtaining the rolling stock from Japan. We are manufacturing the B28 right here in India. This signifies that it has been designed to operate at a speed of 280 kmph. In the initial phase, however, it will run at 250 kmph,” the Ministry of Railways said.

B-28 bullet train: Features

Each B28 train will have 8 coaches. The cost of each coach is Rs 27.86 crore and the total project cost is Rs 866.87 crore. This includes design, development, testing facilities and other one-time expenses, as per the IE report.

The train will be fully air-conditioned and will have chair car seating. It will also come with modern features such as reclining and rotating seats, facilities for passengers with limited mobility, and onboard entertainment systems.