Indian Railways has regulated the operations of several trains due to the temporary closure of Delhi’s old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul). The trains are being regulated in the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

On Thursday, the water level at the old iron bridge was 208.4 metres at 06:00 hrs. Due to this, several trains have been cancelled, diverted and shortly terminated at various stations.

List of trains cancelled:-

04439 Palwal- Ghaziabad Special

04955 Ghaziabad- New Delhi Special

04455 New Delhi- Ghaziabad Special

04959 Ghaziabad- Delhi Special

04938 Delhi- Ghaziabad Special

04023 Delhi-Qasimpur Kheri

04945 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Ghaziabad Special

04020 Shmali-Delhi Special

04933 Dankaur-Delhi

04968 Ghaziabad- Palwal Special

Diversion of Trains

14521 Delhi-Ambala Express (Diverted via Delhi –New Delhi- Sahibabad-Ghaziabad)

04184 Delhi –Tundla Special (Diverted via Delhi –New Delhi- Sahibabad-Ghaziabad)

14312 Ala Hazrat Express (Diverted via Delhi Sarai Rohilla–New Delhi- Sahibabad-Ghaziabad)

12372 Bikaner- Howrah Express (Diverted via Delhi Sarai Rohilla–New Delhi- Sahibabad-Ghaziabad)

15035 Delhi- Kathgodam Express (Diverted via Delhi-New Delhi- Tilak Bridge-Delhi -Sahibabad)

14645 Shalimar Express (Diverted via Delhi-New Delhi-Sahibabad)

15708 Amritsar- Katihar Express (Diverted via Sabzi Mandi-New Delhi- Sahibabad)

15036 Kathgodam-Delhi Express (Diverted via Sahibabad- Tilak Bridge-New Delhi- Delhi)

15909 Avadh Assam Express (Diverted via Sahibabad- New Delhi-Delhi Kishanganj)

04420 Ghaziabad- Mathura Jn Special (Diverted via Sahibabad-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Palwal)

Short Origination of Trains

04521 Delhi –Shamli-Saharanpur Special

04459 Delhi – Saharanpur Special

04403 Delhi – Saharanpur Special

14545 Delhi – Saharanpur Express

14303 Delhi – Haridwar

04418 Delhi – Hathras Special

04429 Delhi – Saharanpur Special

Short Termination of trains

04183 Tundla – Delhi Special (at Ghaziabad)

04430 Saharanpur – Shamli Special (at Delhi Shahdara)

01618 Shamli – Delhi Special (at Delhi Shahdara)

04287 Aligarh – Delhi Special (at Ghaziabad)

The zonal railway has also advised the passenger to check the Real Time Information of trains on National Train Enquiry System (NTES) before commencing their journey from home.