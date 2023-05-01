Indian Railways’ Ganga Pushkarala Yatra witnesses enthusiastic response from tourists – Watch

Indian Railways has embarked Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for ‘Ganga Pushkarala Yatra’. This is the third trip of Bharat Gaurav train being operated for this rail tour package. This special train was flagged off by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday.

Live: Flag off Ganga Pushkarala – Puri – Kashi – Ayodhya, 3rd Bharat Gaurav Train, Platform No.10, Secunderabad Railway Station, Secunderabad. https://t.co/v3sJWDG6QX — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 29, 2023

The rail tour package has witnessed enthusiastic response from rail tourists. The passengers have also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the concept of Bharat Gaurav train.

Retired CBSR praising @IRCTCofficial for running this #BharatGaurav Tourist Train to #Kashi with cost effective package and golden opportunity to visit multiple holy shrines in one go.

#GangaPushkaralaYatra @SCRailwayIndia @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/8F8SC5cHhp — DRM Vijayawada (@drmvijayawada) April 30, 2023

The Union Minister also interacted with the onboard passengers traveling through this special train.

The railways have welcomed the passengers with a wonderful dance performance as they begin their eight nights and nine days journey. This is the third Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

The tour package will cover important and historical places in Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. To meet the demands of the passengers, the special tourist train has two types of compartments – AC and Non-AC coaches.

The ‘Ganga Pushkarala Yatra’ tour package is being operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The IRCTC is providing end-to-end services for the passengers travelling by this train.

The rail tour package includes all travel facilities, catering arrangements, accommodation facility, public announcement facility, travel insurance, and the security on train.

After the huge response from the passengers with 100 percent occupancy, the national transporter has decided to conduct more trips for this tour package. In a statement, the railways has announced the commencement of 4th and 5th trip for Ganga Pushkarala Yatra. The 4th trip will commence from May 13, 2023, while the 5th trip will begin on May 27, 2023.