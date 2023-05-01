scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Indian Railways’ Ganga Pushkarala Yatra witnesses enthusiastic response from tourists – Watch

This special train was flagged off by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
bharat gaurav, bharat gaurav train, bharat gaurav tourist train, bharat gaurav train route, bharat gaurav scheme, bharat gaurav train list, Ganga Pushkaralu Yatra, Ganga Pushkaralu Yatra 2023, Ganga Pushkaralu Yatra rail tour package, Ganga Pushkaralu Yatra train package, irctc Ganga Pushkaralu Yatra,
The rail tour package has witnessed enthusiastic response from rail tourists.

Indian Railways has embarked Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for ‘Ganga Pushkarala Yatra’. This is the third trip of Bharat Gaurav train being operated for this rail tour package. This special train was flagged off by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday.

The rail tour package has witnessed enthusiastic response from rail tourists. The passengers have also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the concept of Bharat Gaurav train.

Also Read

The Union Minister also interacted with the onboard passengers traveling through this special train.

Also Read

The railways have welcomed the passengers with a wonderful dance performance as they begin their eight nights and nine days journey. This is the third Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

The  tour package will cover important and historical places in Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. To meet the demands of the passengers, the special tourist train has two types of compartments – AC and Non-AC coaches. 

The ‘Ganga Pushkarala Yatra’ tour package is being operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The IRCTC is providing end-to-end services for the passengers travelling by this train. 

Also Read

The rail tour package includes all travel facilities, catering arrangements, accommodation facility, public announcement facility, travel insurance, and the security on train.

After the huge response from the passengers with 100 percent occupancy, the national transporter has decided to conduct more trips for this tour package. In a statement, the railways has announced the commencement of 4th and 5th trip for Ganga Pushkarala Yatra. The 4th trip will commence from May 13, 2023, while the 5th trip will begin on May 27, 2023. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-05-2023 at 11:19 IST

Stock Market