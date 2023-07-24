Indian Railways is working tirelessly to upgrade major railway stations across the country. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the national transporter is working to develop stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. In this context, Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore railway station deserves special mention.

Nellore Railway station

The Nellore railway station is being transformed to provide world class amenities with elegant features. It falls under the jurisdiction of South Central Railways’ Vijayawada Railway Division.

Contract of Nellore Railway station redevelopment project

The zonal railway has awarded the station redevelopment works to M/s. SCL Infratech Ltd., Hyderabad under EPC contract mode. It is targeted for completion by May 2024.

Construction status of modernisation of Nellore Railway station

Presently, the modernisation work of Nellore railway station is in full swing. Around 50 percent construction of Subway o­n the west side of the station has been completed. In addition, the Construction of Ground Level Reservoir with the capacity of 6 lakh litres has also been completed.

In the Phase 1 of the upgradation work, the setting up of site offices, concrete testing lab, storage sheds for stacking of materials has already been completed. The design for the new station building has been proof-checked by IIT-Madras. Temporary sheds for Railway court and GRP offices have been constructed and handed over to concerned departments.

In the second phase, the concreting of foundations and footings of the East side building has also been completed. The concreting of columns of the Ground floor is also completed while, in the west side, dismantling of old structures is completed.

Upgradation works of Nellore Railway station

As part of the redevelopment work, a new building is being constructed o­n the west side, while the East side building is being extended to suit the requirements of rail users. Along with it, refurbishing of both buildings and façade improvements will be undertaken.

The construction of 36m wideAir Concourse connecting all the four Platforms and extension of existing subway to both east and west directions to connect it to platform number four and arrival concourse areas o­n both sides is being undertaken.