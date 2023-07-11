scorecardresearch
Good news for rail commuters! Here’s how you can opt for ‘Confirmed’ tickets for festival season – Details Inside

The move will enable the passengers struggling with seat availability in trains to evaluate alternate travel options and avoid wait-listing.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The move will benefit those who are looking to book the train for upcoming festival seasons

Good news for rail commuters! Now the chances of getting confirmed tickets for train travel will become easy using this new feature. The move will benefit those who are looking to book the train for upcoming festival seasons such as – Durga Puja, Diwali and others.

This new innovative Confirm feature was launched by redRail. The move will enable the passengers struggling with seat availability in trains to evaluate alternate travel options and avoid wait-listing. However, this new feature will be only for their inter-city travels.

Salient features of redRail’s ‘Confirm’ feature:-

redRail by redBus empowers the passengers to explore untapped seat availability within the same train or from nearby stations. The new feature comes with many benefits and functionalities for passengers. These are –

  • Real-time PNR status through WhatsApp updates:

The passenger can subscribe to WhatsApp alerts which will keep them informed about the changes in PNR status. This will save a lot of time for the user to check for updates again and again. The passenger can also check the status of his/her waitlisted ticket and the chances of confirmation.

  • Probability of confirmation of tickets:

redRail’s new feature will provide the probability of confirmation of tickets at the time of booking. Thus, this will help the passengers to understand their chances of securing a confirmed seat on trains.

  • Alternate mode of travel solutions:

The feature will also show the alternate mode of travel if the chances of getting confirmed train tickets is less. This will also let the user identify available seats on an extended route within the same train’s schedule. 

Significance of redRail’s ‘Confirm’ feature:-

This new feature will solve the long-standing challenge of wait-listed tickets, revolutionizing the process, and significantly improving the chances of passengers securing confirmed seats on their desired journeys. In addition, the passenger can also prefer alternate available options to undertake the same journey, either via train or a bus.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 06:45 IST

