Fire breaks out in Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express – All details here

A fire incident in the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express on early Monday morning made headlines. According to initial reports, the battery box in the Vande Bharat Express caught on fire which was successfully extinguished at around 7:58 am.

Fortunately all the passengers travelling in the semi-high-speed train were reported to be safe. The incident reportedly occurred at Kurwai Kethora station in Madhya Pradesh, just when it was about to reach Bina railway station.

The Indian railways said that no injuries were reported and the fire was limited to the box only. The train will be dispatched soon.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)