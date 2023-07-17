scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Fire breaks out in Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express – All details here

Fortunately all the passengers travelling in the semi-high-speed train were reported to be safe.

Written by FE Online
Bhopal- Delhi Vande Bharat Express
The train will be dispatched soon. (Representational Image)

A fire incident in the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express on early Monday morning made headlines. According to initial reports, the battery box in the Vande Bharat Express caught on fire which was successfully extinguished at around 7:58 am.

Fortunately all the passengers travelling in the semi-high-speed train were reported to be safe. The incident reportedly occurred at Kurwai Kethora station in Madhya Pradesh, just when it was about to reach Bina railway station.

The Indian railways said that no injuries were reported and the fire was limited to the box only. The train will be dispatched soon.

Also Read

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

More Stories on
Vande Bharat

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 09:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS