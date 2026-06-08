Have you ever imagined skipping the long, tiring one-day journey from Delhi to Siliguri and reaching your destination in just 6 hours? Yes, this could soon become a reality.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on June 6, 2026, announced a new bullet train corridor between Delhi and Siliguri.

The proposed project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between these two cities, making the journey faster and more convenient for passengers travelling across long distances.

Proposed route through key cities

The planned bullet train corridor will pass through major cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna. The route is likely to strengthen rail connectivity across several northern and eastern states.

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20 hours to 6 hours: Travel time set to drop

At present, the journey between Delhi and Siliguri takes around 20 hours by road. Once the project is completed, the travel time could come down to nearly 6 hours, helping passengers reach their destination in much less time and with greater ease.

Other Bullet Train corridors planned in India

Apart from the Delhi–Siliguri route, Indian Railways is also planning several other high-speed rail corridors across the country. These include routes such as Delhi–Varanasi, Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri, Chennai–Bengaluru, Bengaluru–Hyderabad, Chennai–Hyderabad, and Mumbai–Pune.

India’s First Bullet train corridor under construction

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, India’s first bullet train project, is currently under construction. It will span 508 km and connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad, linking key cities across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

At present, the journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad takes around 6–8 hours by road. Once the project is completed, travel time is expected to be reduced to about 2 hours, making commuting faster and more efficient for regular travellers.