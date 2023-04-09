Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express ticket booking commences – Check fare, timings, stoppages and other details

India’s 14th Vande Bharat Express train between Chennai and Coimbatore will start its commercial operation from today onwards. The train would cover the distance of 497 km in five hours and 50 minutes.

Stoppages of Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between the two cities, the train will stop at three stations – Salem Junction, Erode Junction, and Tiruppur.

Frequency:-

The train would run on all days except Wednesday.

Timings of Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:-

20643 Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:

Departure from Chennai – 14:25 hrs

Arrival at Salem Junction – 17:48 hrs

Departure from Salem Junction – 17:50 hrs

Arrival at Erode Junction – 18:32 hrs

Departure from Erode Junction – 18:35 hrs

Arrival at Tiruppur – 19:13 hrs

Departure from Tiruppur – 19:15 hrs

Arrival at Coimbatore – 20:15 hrs

20644 Coimbatore-Chennai Vande Bharat Express:

Departure from Coimbatore – 06:00 hrs

Arrival at Tiruppur – 06:35 hrs

Departure from Tiruppur – 06:37 hrs

Arrival at Erode Junction – 07:12 hrs

Departure from Erode Junction – 07:15 hrs

Arrival at Salem Junction – 07:58 hrs

Departure from Salem Junction – 08:00 hrs

Arrival at Chennai – 11:50 hrs

Ticket Booking:-

The reservation for 20643/20644 Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express has started. The ticket can be booked from any ticket booking counters across the country or through the IRCTC.

Fare:-

Let’s see the fare of AC Chair Car of Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:

From Chennai to Coimbatore – Rs 1,365

From Chennai to Tiruppur – Rs 1,280

From Chennai to Erode Junction – Rs 985

From Chennai to Salem Junction – Rs 895

Let’s see the fare of Executive Chair Car of Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:

From Chennai to Coimbatore – Rs 2,485

From Chennai to Tiruppur – Rs 2,325

From Chennai to Erode Junction – Rs 1,930

From Chennai to Salem Junction – Rs 1,740

Catering Charges:

The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.