Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express ticket booking commences – Check fare, timings, stoppages and other details

India’s 14th Vande Bharat Express train between Chennai and Coimbatore will start its commercial operation from today onwards. The train would cover the distance of 497 km in five hours and 50 minutes.
Stoppages of Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:-
During its journey between the two cities, the train will stop at three stations – Salem Junction, Erode Junction, and Tiruppur.
Also Read: Indian Railways in Amrit Kaal: Now 14th Vande Bharat set to join bandwagon, Check date, routes, and other details
Frequency:-
The train would run on all days except Wednesday.
Timings of Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:-
20643 Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:
- Departure from Chennai – 14:25 hrs
- Arrival at Salem Junction – 17:48 hrs
- Departure from Salem Junction – 17:50 hrs
- Arrival at Erode Junction – 18:32 hrs
- Departure from Erode Junction – 18:35 hrs
- Arrival at Tiruppur – 19:13 hrs
- Departure from Tiruppur – 19:15 hrs
- Arrival at Coimbatore – 20:15 hrs
20644 Coimbatore-Chennai Vande Bharat Express:
- Departure from Coimbatore – 06:00 hrs
- Arrival at Tiruppur – 06:35 hrs
- Departure from Tiruppur – 06:37 hrs
- Arrival at Erode Junction – 07:12 hrs
- Departure from Erode Junction – 07:15 hrs
- Arrival at Salem Junction – 07:58 hrs
- Departure from Salem Junction – 08:00 hrs
- Arrival at Chennai – 11:50 hrs
Ticket Booking:-
Also Read: Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train time Revised! Check latest schedule here
The reservation for 20643/20644 Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express has started. The ticket can be booked from any ticket booking counters across the country or through the IRCTC.
Fare:-
Let’s see the fare of AC Chair Car of Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:
- From Chennai to Coimbatore – Rs 1,365
- From Chennai to Tiruppur – Rs 1,280
- From Chennai to Erode Junction – Rs 985
- From Chennai to Salem Junction – Rs 895
Let’s see the fare of Executive Chair Car of Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:
- From Chennai to Coimbatore – Rs 2,485
- From Chennai to Tiruppur – Rs 2,325
- From Chennai to Erode Junction – Rs 1,930
- From Chennai to Salem Junction – Rs 1,740
Catering Charges:
The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.