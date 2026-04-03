Central Railway on Thursday said it will run more than 2,100 summer special trains from Mumbai and Pune to handle the extra passenger rush during the holiday season. The special train service will start from April 15 and continue till July 31. Out of these, 735 trains will be unreserved, while 624 will be reserved services, the railway zone said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“More than 2100 summer specials planned from Mumbai and Pune for the convenience of passengers. 735 unreserved and 624 reserved trains for Maharashtra,” the post reads.

The railway also said these special trains are being planned to make travel easier for passengers during the summer vacations.

Check full list of summer special trains here

State Trips (Up+Dn) Start Date End Date Maharashtra 1359 15-Apr 31-Jul Bihar 394 15-Apr 11-Jul Uttar Pradesh 218 15-Apr 16-Jul Rajasthan 58 15-Apr 16-Jul Goa 52 16-Apr 12-Jun Madhya Pradesh 32 15-Apr 30-Jul West Bengal 26 21-Apr 16-Jul Andhra Pradesh 26 17-Apr 11-Jul Haryana 4 19-Apr 27-Apr Total 2169 15-Apr 31-Jul

Routes covering Maharashtra and beyond

Within Maharashtra, these trains will run on routes such as Mumbai/Daund to Solapur, Pune to Kolhapur, Nashik Road to Badnera, and Hadapsar to Harangul. For travel outside the state, special trains will connect routes like Mumbai to Ballia and Gorakhpur, Daund to Kalaburagi, and Solapur to Kalaburagi and Anakapalle.

The railway added that these include both “Trains on Demand” that are already running and additional trains introduced for the peak travel period.

According to Central Railway, these services will help passengers plan their journeys more easily during the busy summer vacation period.

Record 76,352 special trains in FY 2025–26

Meanwhile, Indian Railways also shared its overall performance for the financial year 2025–26. During a Lok Sabha session, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a total of 76,352 special trains were run during the year, while around 25,000 trains are currently operating daily across the country.

“In the financial year which completed yesterday, a record 76,352 special trains were run. 25,000 trains are running daily on the railway network,” Vaishnaw said.

The Railways also recorded a strong performance in freight movement, carrying 1,670 million metric tonnes of goods. This is a 3.25% increase compared to last year, mainly due to higher transport of iron ore and cement.

On the safety front, the minister said there were only 16 major accidents in the last financial year, the lowest in the past 50 years.

In another update shared in the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw said that 76 railway stations will soon get special passenger holding areas. These spaces are being developed to reduce crowding on platforms and will include facilities like seating, drinking water, toilets, ticket counters, digital display boards, and security checks to manage large crowds more smoothly during peak travel time.